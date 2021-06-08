Lilly Attacks Shayna Baszler, MVP Tries to Recruit Kofi, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The June 7 edition of WWE Raw proved that the red brand is evolving with the promise of fresh stories to come.

No storyline had been set up more for this week than Alexa Bliss' feud with Shayna Baszler. The two finally met in the ring, although The Queen of Spades was not ready for the wrath of Lilly.

The Viking Raiders earned an opportunity at AJ Styles and Omos in a tag team Battle Royal. While teams like The New Day and R-K-Bro have had more build, Erik and Ivar have more than earned a shot to rebuild themselves in a Raw Tag Team Championships rivalry.

Kofi Kingston lost a major singles title opportunity to Drew McIntyre last week, and he fell short again this week when he missed out on a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships alongside Xavier Woods. However, MVP came to the former WWE champion with an opportunity that could redefine his run on the red brand.

With Jimmy Smith continuing to develop a new voice for Raw at the announce table, the angles have taken an interesting route that has the chance to make the red brand interesting once more.