Drew McIntyre Back as Main Event, Elias Finally on His Own, More WWE Raw Fallout
The May 31 edition of WWE Raw had the potential to be a major night for the red brand, and it was particularly important because of the promised main event.
Drew McIntyre faced Kofi Kingston to earn a shot at WWE champion Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell. The pay-per-view on June 20 needed a singles match as the main event, and the company has decided the best idea is return to the rivalry of The All Mighty and The Scottish Warrior.
The show also began to rebuild characters for the future, and it was vital that certain figures were shuffled on the card for the betterment of WWE returning the road in July.
Elias turned on Jaxson Ryker during a Raw Tag Team Championship match and made clear he was done working with his supposed biggest fan.
Mustafa Ali also returned to Raw to speak to Mansoor. He gave the newcomer advice about how to handle life on the flagship show, setting up a potential alliance or rivalry.
Shayna Baszler found herself in the unenviable position of having no friends and many enemies. Alexa Bliss interrupted The Queen of Spades' match with Reginald, costing her the fight.
This show set a precedent for the road to Hell in a Cell and the return of live crowds. It was time for change and an end to the old stories.
Bobby Lashley-Drew McIntyre Rivalry Must End at Hell in a Cell
Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre have been fighting for over a year in WWE, although the rivalry intensified at the beginning of 2021 and has been a major part of Raw this year.
For that reason, it makes sense that the company want to bring it to a definitive end.
Kofi Kingston might have been the more interesting choice to earn a shot at Lashley's title, but instead McIntyre won to set up a WrestleMania 37 rematch.
A battle inside Hell in a Cell needs an intense story. Lashley vs. McIntyre is not only a match worthy of the steel structure but also the main event of the show.
However, the forthcoming contest needs to end the rivalry. It is important Raw does not get stuck on the same angles for too long. Other wrestlers, such as Kingston, need a chance.
The future should be The All Mighty facing new challengers, and The New Day man has a better story to tell for the future. For the moment, though, he proved his worth with a great match. He just needs to wait a little longer.
Shayna Baszler Needs to Escape Nia Jax and Reginald
Shayna Baszler is one of the most talented women in WWE, but it's a shame that it never feels like the company values her in the right way.
She is best built as a dominant force in the division. She should not be losing to Reginald thanks to a pyro distraction. It makes her look like she's not ready for the opportunities she deserves.
Losing to Reginald is bad enough, but The Queen of Spades has been taking losses for some time. While she and Nia Jax were women's tag team champions for a while, Baszler often took the fall solo or in the tag matches when needed. She was never protected.
A feud with Alexa Bliss can be a major deal, although it's obvious that The Queen of Spades will lose. The Goddess has been protected in many ways recently, and this is her first rivalry post-breakup with Bray Wyatt. She won't lose.
In that regard, Baszler is stuck in the worst possible of situations. Coming out of an uninspiring title reign, she needs momentum; instead, it will all be stripped away from her.
Elias Deserves More Without Jaxson Ryker
Jaxson Ryker is a controversial figure. His pro-Donald Trump comments on social media last year saw him lose opportunities, and The Forgotten Sons fell apart after he used the group's slogan as part of the tweet.
And, more recently, he should have never have been allied with Elias.
The Living Truth is best on his own. Ryker was not helpful to his act. In many ways, it often felt like his bodyguard was more of a hindrance than a help, and it was the right decision to break them up on Monday night.
Hopefully, this will lead to more opportunities for Elias. He is one of the more unique performers WWE has and can make stories work without any gold.
Meanwhile, Ryker can fade into the background. Unless he can change the way he interacts with others, he won't fit anywhere in WWE's plans.
Mustafa Ali Could Be the Man to Help Mansoor Reach Next Level
Mustafa Ali is a great wrestler and mic-worker who can make any angle work. Most companies would have no issue with using him every week.
However, he has struggled to find TV time in WWE. He was given an opportunity with Retribution that failed due to poor booking, and he hasn't been given any true credible spotlight since then.
He needs a chance to prove himself, and Mansoor is still developing and needs the right mentor. Ali has the talent to play manager and mentor to the new arrival in a way few could.
While Mansoor has played the face during his run to date, he may be better suited on the Raw roster as a heel. Ali can help him develop more of a character than he has had to date.
Mansoor came to WWE at the start of May as the representative of Saudi Arabia, and he is uniquely valuable to a company that is planning to return to the country this year.
This story has potential layers that WWE should allow these men to explore.