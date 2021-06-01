Drew McIntyre Back as Main Event, Elias Finally on His Own, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The May 31 edition of WWE Raw had the potential to be a major night for the red brand, and it was particularly important because of the promised main event.

Drew McIntyre faced Kofi Kingston to earn a shot at WWE champion Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell. The pay-per-view on June 20 needed a singles match as the main event, and the company has decided the best idea is return to the rivalry of The All Mighty and The Scottish Warrior.

The show also began to rebuild characters for the future, and it was vital that certain figures were shuffled on the card for the betterment of WWE returning the road in July.

Elias turned on Jaxson Ryker during a Raw Tag Team Championship match and made clear he was done working with his supposed biggest fan.

Mustafa Ali also returned to Raw to speak to Mansoor. He gave the newcomer advice about how to handle life on the flagship show, setting up a potential alliance or rivalry.

Shayna Baszler found herself in the unenviable position of having no friends and many enemies. Alexa Bliss interrupted The Queen of Spades' match with Reginald, costing her the fight.

This show set a precedent for the road to Hell in a Cell and the return of live crowds. It was time for change and an end to the old stories.