WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 22

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT changed last week with the arrival of Samoa Joe as William Regal's enforcer. The Samoan Submission Specialist demanded respect from the roster and brought some order to the chaos.

The first order of business was to deal with the animosity between Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole. The two will fight at NXT Great American Bash, but first they would battle opponents of their choice.

KOR wanted the best, so he stepped up to the NXT cruiserweight champion Kushida. In a non-title match, O'Reilly had a chance to prove himself at the very highest level. Cole's opponent was unclear, but this would be his first match on NXT TV in months.

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark joined forces to combat The Way, but first the team needed to build some credibility before challenging the NXT women's tag team champion. This week, they would fight the team of Aliyah and Jessi Kamea.

Franky Monet promised a massive second act with her World Premiere Encore. The mysterious Diamond Mine would finally open its doors. Ever-Rise looked for some measure of revenge after recent attacks and insults from Hit Row.

While much was promised, few moments on the night were fully clear. This card had a chance to shock many if NXT continued to evolve with the arrival of Joe.