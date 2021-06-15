WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 15

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT is in chaos. William Regal, who has been with NXT since the beginning, admitted that he had lost control of the brand. At the close of NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, he proclaimed that he would need to make a change.

The June 15 edition of NXT was the beginning of that change. Regal was set to open the show with a massive announcement that would change the black-and-gold brand. Speculation abound was unclear on what would come next.

The show also promised multiple big matches and moments. In particular, Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher would battle in a tornado tag team match against Zack Gibson and James Drake.

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai would return to tag team action after the NXT women's champion's successful title defense at TakeOver, facing the underdogs Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

Imperium looked to right a wrong by defeating Breezango, the team that took the NXT Tag Team Championships from them. Kushida awaited a new challenger in an NXT Cruiserweight Title Open Challenge.

LA Knight would be officially crowned as only the fifth man ever to hold the Million Dollar Championship. Io Shirai also had promised to speak to the NXT Universe about her future following her return the previous week.

NXT stacked the card for this big night, following up on another successful TakeOver event.