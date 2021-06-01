MLS Power Rankings: Seattle, New England Remain on Top Entering the Break

1 of 9

27. FC Cincinnati (Previous Ranking: 26)

We are going to reiterate what we said a few weeks ago about FC Cincinnati: at least the club has a shiny new soccer-specific stadium to play in.

That is the only true positive you can pull from the first six games.

Jaap Stam's team lost its first two games inside TQL Stadium, and its only win was at a neutral site since CF Montreal is calling DRV PNK Stadium—Inter Miami's stadium—its temporary home.

26. Chicago Fire (Previous Ranking: 25)

Chicago is competing with Cincinnati for the league's worst record.

The Fire have the same amount of points as FC Cincinnati, and that total came in one extra game.

In May, Chicago was outscored 6-1 and was shut out on four occasions, including Saturday's home loss to Montreal.

25. Vancouver Whitecaps (Previous Ranking: 24)

Vancouver was off this weekend.

By the time the Whitecaps next play on June 18, they will have had close to a month off from league play.

Vancouver enters the break in 10th place in the West with seven points from seven games.

24. Toronto FC (Previous Ranking: 23)

Everything about Toronto FC seems like a mess right now.

On the field, the Reds are one of three East teams with five points or fewer. They share that dubious honor with Chicago and Cincinnati.

Off the field, Jozy Altidore is reportedly training on his own following a dispute with TFC manager Chris Armas, per ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

If there is any good news for TFC, it's that its schedule is easier than most out of the break with Orlando, Nashville, Cincinnati and D.C. up first.

23. Inter Miami (Previous Ranking: 20)

All the talk about Inter Miami this week stemmed from sanctions brought down on the club late Friday night.

MLS ruled that the second-year side used five Designated Players instead of the allotted three. Blaise Matuidi and Andres Reyes were deemed as DPs after the investigation.

Miami was issued a $2 million fine, managing owner Jorge Mas was handed a $250,000 fine and former sporting director Paul McDonough was given a ban through 2022. McDonough was then let go by Atlanta United.

A strong result at home may have helped cover up the negative energy from the ruling, but that did not happen. Instead, D.C. earned a 3-0 win over the Herons.

22. FC Dallas (Previous Ranking: 19)

FC Dallas can't score goals at a consistent rate right now.

Luchi Gonzalez's men produced three goals in their past four matches, with two coming in last week's home draw with Real Salt Lake.

The most concerning development for FC Dallas is that the players it hoped to be its top scorers are not producing well enough in the final third.

Franco Jara, Jader Obrian and Freddy Vargas have combined for 47 shots on target and three goals.

21. D.C. United (Previous Ranking: 27)

A victory over Inter Miami would not move any of the top teams six positions in the power rankings, but D.C. earned that boost because the bottom of the league is so wretched.

D.C. labored through the first two months of the campaign due to an extensive list of injuries, along with its adaptation to the new system brought in by manager Hernan Losada.

The Black-and-Red showed some promise in 1-0 home defeats to Orlando and Philadelphia and were more clinical on Saturday versus Miami.

The three-goal performance against another struggling side could be the momentum boost the club needs for the summer months.