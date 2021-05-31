WFT's Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team only won seven games in 2020, but it did take home the NFC East division title. While some may consider Washington's playoff berth a fluke, the reality is that it was no accident. The Football Team boasted the league's second-ranked defense and could be even better in 2021.

Adding new pieces to the receiving corps and bringing in veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick should go a long way toward bringing balance to the roster. The tricky part will be selecting the best 53 players to carry into the regular season.

Most of the 2020 defensive starters should retain their positions, and Fitzpatrick was signed to be the starter. However, there are some unsettled spots that will be determined during organized team activities, training camp and the preseason.

Here you'll find a look at three of the biggest position battles to watch heading into the 2021 regular season.