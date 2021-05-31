49ers' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The bulk of the 2021 NFL offseason has ended. The first few phases of free agency and the draft are in the rearview, meaning that the San Francisco 49ers roster is largely what it is going to be during the regular season—just a bit bigger.

Over the next few months, San Francisco, like every other NFL team, will whittle its roster to 53 players. Some players are fighting for roster spots; others are battling for starting jobs or significant roles.

During organized team activities (OTAs), minicamps, training camp and the preseason, the 49ers will search for answers to their roster questions. Here we will examine three positional battles worth keeping an eye on during the lead-up to the 2021 season.