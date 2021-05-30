X

    Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Still Has 'Significant Support' with 49ers After Lance Pick

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 30, 2021

    AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

    The San Francisco 49ers presumably found their quarterback of the future in Trey Lance, but Jimmy Garoppolo has his fans within the organization.

    "I'm told Garoppolo still has significant support in the 49ers building," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter. "...They feel like if he's in the lineup, he's healthy, 'We win.'"

    Even with the usual qualifiers of wins as a quarterback stat, there has been a stark contrast for the 49ers with Garoppolo in the lineup. The team is 22-8 over the past four seasons with the 29-year-old under center, including a trip to the Super Bowl. San Francisco is just 7-27 with other starters at quarterback during this stretch.

