Anthony Ogogo Was Robbed and Hot Takes of AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Results

The buy-in featured a match between Riho and Serena for the NWA Women's World Championship. Unsurprisingly, it was an incredible exchange between two gifted performers.

Riho looked as great as she ever has in the ring, but the star of this match was the champion. On a technical level, Serena Deeb is one of the best in the world.

Every single thing she does is immaculate. The simple way she applies a headlock to how she transitions into more complicated maneuvers is a sight to behold.

When she's on defense, she sells everything at the appropriate level. As the match progresses, she makes everything look like it hurts her just a little bit more than the last move.

The bout received high praise on social media from fans and members of wrestling media. WrestleZone's Ross Berman IV called Serena a modern-day Bret Hart, and he is dead on with that assessment.

She may have been cheered on her way to the ring, but Serena successfully played up her heel characteristics so well that she got everyone to turn on her within minutes, making Riho the hero by default.

She is the NWA women's champion, but she has also had a major presence in AEW. Let's hope we get to see her a lot more in 2021.