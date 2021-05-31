Anthony Ogogo Was Robbed and Hot Takes of AEW Double or Nothing 2021 ResultsMay 31, 2021
Anthony Ogogo Was Robbed and Hot Takes of AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Results
- Serena Deeb defeated Riho.
- Adam Page defeated Bryan Cage.
- The Young Bucks defeated Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.
- Jungle Boy won the Casino Battle Royal.
- Cody Rhodes defeated Anthony Ogogo.
- Miro defeated Lance Archer.
- Britt Baker defeated Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship.
- Sting and Darby Allin defeated Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.
- Kenny Omega defeated Oranga Cassidy and PAC.
- The Inner Circle defeated The Pinnacle.
Sunday's All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing pay-per-view was filled with memorable moments and entertaining matches, but it was not without its faults.
Before we get to some hot takes, here is a rundown of the results:
Serena Deeb Is Among the Best in the World
The buy-in featured a match between Riho and Serena for the NWA Women's World Championship. Unsurprisingly, it was an incredible exchange between two gifted performers.
Riho looked as great as she ever has in the ring, but the star of this match was the champion. On a technical level, Serena Deeb is one of the best in the world.
Every single thing she does is immaculate. The simple way she applies a headlock to how she transitions into more complicated maneuvers is a sight to behold.
When she's on defense, she sells everything at the appropriate level. As the match progresses, she makes everything look like it hurts her just a little bit more than the last move.
The bout received high praise on social media from fans and members of wrestling media. WrestleZone's Ross Berman IV called Serena a modern-day Bret Hart, and he is dead on with that assessment.
She may have been cheered on her way to the ring, but Serena successfully played up her heel characteristics so well that she got everyone to turn on her within minutes, making Riho the hero by default.
She is the NWA women's champion, but she has also had a major presence in AEW. Let's hope we get to see her a lot more in 2021.
The Wrong Tag Team Won
Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston fought valiantly but when it was all said and done, Nick and Matt Jackson were able to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship.
While it makes sense for them to retain from a storyline standpoint, the way the crowd responded to Moxley and Kingston during their entrance was nothing compared to how it would have reacted for a win.
Mox and Kingston both appear to be having the most fun they have had in their careers. Their real-life friendship makes them a great team both in and out of the ring.
Choosing "Wild Thing" as Moxley's entrance music is especially great for anyone who grew up watching the Major League movies. Moxley is as over now as Rick Vaughn was, but he didn't get his World Series win like Charlie Sheen did.
The Bucks are working well as heel champions, but Moxley and Kingston winning would have been one of the most talked-about moments of the night. It was a missed opportunity.
Lio Rush's Debut Was Wasted
Jungle Boy scored a much-deserved win in the Casino Battle Royale, but the other moment people will be talking about from this match was Lio Rush's debut.
The former WWE cruiserweight champion showed up as the final entrant and put together a string of cool moves before he was unceremoniously thrown out of the ring after just a couple of minutes.
This was Jungle Boy's big moment, but it's hard not to feel like AEW wasted Rush's debut with such a quick elimination. That's the downside to bringing in a new star as the final entrant in the match. There's not enough time to give them anything substantial to do unless they are going to win.
We don't know whether Rush will be joining AEW full time or if this was a one-off appearance. Either way, it wasn't as special as it should have been, which is a shame because Rush was as over with the live crowd as anyone else.
Everything else about the match worked. The standoff between Christian Cage and Matt Hardy, some of the big eliminations and the congratulatory hug from Christian to the winner were great. The only thing that could have been better was how Rush was used.
Anthony Ogogo Was Robbed
Cody is already one of the most popular and established performers on the AEW roster. Sunday night was the perfect opportunity for him to put over a fresh, young star, but whoever booked this match clearly felt differently.
The recent segments leading to this match brought a U.S. vs. UK storyline into the fold. Cody tried to play the patriotic babyface, but the reaction to his promo was mixed at best.
Ogogo almost became more popular as a result of Cody's speech, which would have made a victory even more pivotal for the newcomer.
As soon as Cody announced he would use The American Dream nickname, we should have known he would come out on top. If a rematch is in the cards, Ogogo needs to win the next encounter decisively to make up for this misstep.
Stadium Stampede Was the Wrong Choice to Close the Show
The night's final contest was the Stadium Stampede match between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle, but that was the wrong place for it.
Last year's match made sense as a closer because we were in the early stages of the pandemic, so there were no fans in attendance. This year, Daily's Place was full.
The fans were vocal and excited throughout the night, but it was a long show at five hours. It would have been a little disappointing to be in the arena but only able to see the final contest on the big screen over the stage.
The match had a lot of fun moments and ended up with Jericho and MJF in the arena, so the crowd at least got to see the finish in person.
Based on reactions, the world title bout should have been the closer. PAC, Orange Cassidy and Kenny Omega had the crowd eating out of the palms of their hands.
Had Stadium Stampede taken place closer to the middle of the card, it would have gone over a lot better.
Overall, Double or Nothing was a great show with some incredible matches. Let us know your favorite moment from the PPV in the comments section.