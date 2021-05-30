AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsMay 30, 2021
AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Double or Nothing has been one of All Elite Wrestling's premier events from day one and such was the case Sunday on B/R Live as the company presented a jam-packed card, headlined by championship encounters and intense grudge matches.
Was Inner Circle able to guarantee its future with a win over The Pinnacle in just the second Stadium Stampede match? Did Kenny Omega successfully defend his AEW world title against Pac and Orange Cassidy? Did Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston silence The Young Bucks and derail their tag title reign?
The answers to those questions and more await in this recap of the May 30 spectacular.
Match Card
- Three-Way Match for the AEW World Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Pac vs. Kenny Omega
- Stadium Stampede: The Pinnacle (MJF, Shawn Spears, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Wardlow) vs. Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara)
- AEW World Women's Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD
- Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. The Young Bucks
- TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Lance Archer
- Casino Battle Royale for a future AEW World Championship Match
- Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page
- The Buy-In: NWA women's champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho
Announced for Sunday's extravaganza are:
Coverage begins at 7:30 PM.
The Buy-In: Serena Deeb vs. Riho
Former AEW women's champion Riho returned to action as part of the Buy-In Sunday with a chance to add another championship to her resume: the NWA women's title, held by "The Woman of 1000 Holds," Serena Deeb.
Deeb denied a show of respect early and Riho made her pay for it. Deeb, though, delivered a dragonscrew leg whip and proceeded to target the left knee of her opponent. She torqued it in an inverted Gory special, but the resilient Riho answered with a double stomp from the top rope.
Unable to followup due to the impact on her injured joint, Riho continued to fight. She stunned Serena on the middle rope and tried for another double stomp, this time miss on the ring apron.
Deep took advantage of the injury and executed a picture-perfect swinging neckbreaker for a two-count, much to her chagrin. Deeb lured Riho into the corner and delivered a rare double leg screw, followed by a powerbomb, but still could not score the win.
Riho flattened the champion with a dragon suplex, headed up top, and successfully executed a double stomp to the shoulders. She followed with an attempted somato but Deeb countered into a single-leg Boston crab.
The babyface countered the Deebtox but Riho countered into a dramatic near-fall. The champ countered a crucifix bomb and applied the Serenity Lock for the submission win.
Result
Deeb defeated Riho to retain the NWA Women’s Championship
Grade
B
Analysis
Deeb is low-key a top five women’s wrestler right now, consistently delivering show-stealing performances whenever she pops up on AEW television. Her technical ability and willingness to make any opponent look like the most skilled performer on the roster is reminiscent of Bret Hart, a compliment that carries a ton of weight.
Here, she worked with Riho to tell a smart, psychological match. After a split crowd most of the way through, Deeb fully turned the fans against her and in the favor of Riho. The finish sequence was fire and further established Deeb as, fairly inarguably, the most skilled technician in the women’s division.
Riho is always game, and a pillar of the women’s division, but Deeb shined brightest in a hell of a match to kick things off this evening.