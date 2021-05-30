AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 2

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Former AEW women's champion Riho returned to action as part of the Buy-In Sunday with a chance to add another championship to her resume: the NWA women's title, held by "The Woman of 1000 Holds," Serena Deeb.

Deeb denied a show of respect early and Riho made her pay for it. Deeb, though, delivered a dragonscrew leg whip and proceeded to target the left knee of her opponent. She torqued it in an inverted Gory special, but the resilient Riho answered with a double stomp from the top rope.

Unable to followup due to the impact on her injured joint, Riho continued to fight. She stunned Serena on the middle rope and tried for another double stomp, this time miss on the ring apron.

Deep took advantage of the injury and executed a picture-perfect swinging neckbreaker for a two-count, much to her chagrin. Deeb lured Riho into the corner and delivered a rare double leg screw, followed by a powerbomb, but still could not score the win.

Riho flattened the champion with a dragon suplex, headed up top, and successfully executed a double stomp to the shoulders. She followed with an attempted somato but Deeb countered into a single-leg Boston crab.

The babyface countered the Deebtox but Riho countered into a dramatic near-fall. The champ countered a crucifix bomb and applied the Serenity Lock for the submission win.

Result

Deeb defeated Riho to retain the NWA Women’s Championship

Grade

B

Analysis

Deeb is low-key a top five women’s wrestler right now, consistently delivering show-stealing performances whenever she pops up on AEW television. Her technical ability and willingness to make any opponent look like the most skilled performer on the roster is reminiscent of Bret Hart, a compliment that carries a ton of weight.

Here, she worked with Riho to tell a smart, psychological match. After a split crowd most of the way through, Deeb fully turned the fans against her and in the favor of Riho. The finish sequence was fire and further established Deeb as, fairly inarguably, the most skilled technician in the women’s division.

Riho is always game, and a pillar of the women’s division, but Deeb shined brightest in a hell of a match to kick things off this evening.





