Lakers' Anthony Davis Will Play in Game 4 vs. Suns Despite Knee Injury

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is good to go for Sunday's Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

Davis was dealing with a knee injury prior to Game 4. Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters Saturday that his All-Star power forward would be listed as questionable with a sprained knee.

The injury occurred during Game 3 when Davis said he was trying to avoid landing on Devin Booker during a player. He didn't come out of the game, and finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds in 40 minutes.

"Landed awkwardly, tried not to fall on Book. Guess I might have hyperextended it a little bit," Davis told reporters.

Davis missed 30 games during the regular season with a strained calf and Achilles injury. The Lakers went 14-16 in games without the 28-year-old.

The health of Davis and LeBron James is essential for the Lakers if they are going to repeat as NBA champions. Given how much time both stars missed this season with injuries, any potential issue at this point is going to cause a lot of concern, though Davis' sprained knee won't keep him out of action on Sunday.