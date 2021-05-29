Asuka and the 5 Most Poorly Booked Current WWE Superstars

0 of 6

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE literally has more superstars than it knows what to do with at the moment. The company boasts the deepest roster since its inception but for some reason, many talented wrestlers are underutilized or booked poorly.

It’s quite astonishing for the biggest pro wrestling company in the world with all its resources and storied history of creating stars. Nevertheless, it’s a common pattern for them to sign someone, who made a name for themselves at a smaller promotion, and promote them constantly. Then, the new signee debuts and gradually gets lost in the shuffle.

This happens so often that it doesn’t come as a surprise anymore and many fans just hope for the best when their favorite indie wrestlers join WWE. Of course, there are also many success stories, as well. But that’s also why it’s so confounding when the company doesn’t appear to have plans for those who are just as remarkable.

Let’s take a look at some acts that WWE is bafflingly misusing when they should be fairly simple to integrate into its weekly programming. These are six current superstars who are poorly booked.