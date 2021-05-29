The Usos Earn Title Shot, Mysterios Retain and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

SmackDown opened with a backstage shot of The Usos and Reigns discussing Jimmy and Jey's match with The Street Profits. Jimmy tried to convince Reigns that having the tag titles and the Universal Championship would benefit the whole family.

The Tribal Chief wished them luck but made sure to separately tell Jey that he should keep his brother in check. It was clear Reigns did not think the tag belts should be a bigger priority than being his henchmen.

Ford and Dawkins gave a pre-match promo that mocked The Usos' former gimmick that featured them wearing facepaint and dancing during their entrance. The Usos came out to respond, and both duos delivered a fantastic verbal exchange before the match got going.

These are two teams a lot of people have been dying to see have a feud together, and it looks like we are finally getting our wish. As expected, they tore the house down during their encounter, and WWE made sure they had enough time to do everything they needed to do in order to make this memorable.

After a long and grueling battle, The Usos secured the win. While this was not officially a No. 1 Contender's match, Adam Pearce agreed with The Usos that they should get to face the champs next week. The look on Jey's face when he realized he would have to tell Reigns was pure gold.

As The Usos gain more success as a team again, it will continue to drive a wedge between The Tribal Chief and his Right Hand Man. Jimmy may end up paying the price before too long, especially if he and Jey are unsuccessful in winning the championships.

Later in the main event, Dominik Mysterio singlehandedly retained the tag titles against Roode and Ziggler after his father was attacked backstage. Rey showed up toward the end to give Dom the distraction he needed to retain their belts.

The Usos vs. the Mysterios is going to be a barn-burner in every way. Next week's show is gearing up to be a great episode.