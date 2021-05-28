Bleacher Report's Staff Predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2021May 28, 2021
Bleacher Report's Staff Predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2021
- Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy (AEW World Championship)
- Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker (AEW Women's World Championship)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo
- Casino Battle Royale
- "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Brian Cage
- Miro vs. Lance Archer (TNT Championship)
- The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle (Stadium Stampede)
- Sting and Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky
- The Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston (Tag Team Championships)
- Serena Deeb vs. Riho (NWA Women's Championship)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
- Phil Lindsey (PL) (@PhilDL616)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@Donald_Wood)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeMango)
After months of buildup and storytelling, All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view is finally upon us. Here is a look at the card for Sunday's event:
Let's see how the Bleacher Report staff members think everything will go down. Here's our lineup of contributors:
Jeff J
Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo
Q: What did you think of Cody's recent promo?
I thought it was pretty tone-deaf and made Ogogo more relatable, at least to most underserved, underrepresented demographics. Cody went into his "American Exceptionalism" bag, but the casual xenophobia vibes don't hit the same with faces in 2021.
It generated the interest necessary, but I wonder how many fans will actually rally to Cody's side (or which fans will). This is for sure the Two Americas match. He did his job, though, because I'm sold and hyped to see Ogogo knock him out.
Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
Q: How do you think the internet would react if Cassidy won the AEW world title?
It would be the most unpredictable thing to happen in wrestling. I think you'd have some fans who would be elated and others who would be pissed because they want Kenny to hold all the gold.
I think it would be awesome for AEW to put the title on Cassidy. Something fresh, unpredictable and invigorating for wrestling. I wouldn't mind PAC, either.
Graham Matthews
'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Brian Cage
Q: At one point, Hangman looked like a lock to win the world title. Has AEW done a good job keeping him relevant?
Overall, it has done a solid job of keeping Page in the minds of fans, especially since he's on Dynamite more often than not and winning most of his matches, but it could be better.
I think the real problem is that he hasn't had any major feuds or storylines in several months. His feud with Matt Hardy was fine and his recent run-ins with Team Taz have been fairly basic, but he has unquestionably cooled off since late last year.
Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
Q: How do you think the internet would react if Cassidy won the AEW world title?
I honestly think there would be a split reaction online to Cassidy winning the title. I assume it would be well-received in the building because he is very popular, but it would be the wrong call in my opinion, at least at this point in Omega's run.
The Cassidy character isn't world title material, but he definitely has his fair share of supporters who would defend the decision if he did win.
Kevin Berge
The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle
Q: What would be more satisfying, seeing The Pinnacle win again or seeing The Inner Circle get even?
The Pinnacle needs to win for the most satisfying end to this rivalry. The Inner Circle has run AEW since its inception, and it is clear that the group has run its course. It's time for fresh blood.
MJF built The Pinnacle to take down The Inner Circle. Winning here is far more important than winning Blood and Guts, which was its own massive statement. If MJF can send the group packing, he has fully been made as the top heel in AEW.
Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
Q: If Omega had to lose the title, would you rather see PAC or Cassidy win?
While I like PAC, Orange Cassidy is far more ready for the moment. He has been built for it. Fans would be excited for him to get that chance. He's one of the most developed characters in all of AEW. He is far from the conventional world champion, but AEW needs to avoid convention.
No WCW comparison is going to last if Cassidy manages to become the rare true star built to the top on this brand alone.
Anthony Mango
Casino Battle Royale
Q: What do you think of this gimmick match? Do the rules make sense? Does it matter if they do?
If you can't have a true Royal Rumble, this is a solid backup option. Grouping the entrants together is a bit awkward, though, as it's never established why they have those particular draws.
However, since this is all building to a mystery participant—the most interesting part—it's cool in its own way and gets loads of talent on the card without stretching the event's length too much.
Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
Q: How do you think the internet would react if Cassidy won the AEW world title?
Even more important than the internet, the live crowd will go wild. Cassidy is in the match to be the fan favorite and the one the audience is championing, much more than PAC, even.
Cassidy has earned the credibility to actually score a big win like this, but I doubt anyone truly expects him to dethrone Omega. It would be shocking in the best way for him to win, but it will get the champion considerable heat to put Freshly Squeezed down.
Donald Wood
Sting and Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky
Q: On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for Sting's first live match in AEW?
10 out of 10. Sting is one of the greatest all-around performers in wrestling history, and he has the chance to showcase himself to another generation of fans. Not only will new fans get to see the legend work, but lapsed fans will also be tuning in to see what he has left in the tank.
Add in that Allin, Page and Sky get the rub from working with one of the last bastions of a better time, and this is a home run for AEW and the fans.
Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
Q: If Omega had to lose the title, would you rather see PAC or Cassidy win?
Orange Cassidy. As one of the most popular characters in AEW, he would play the perfect good guy to oppose Omega and his evil faction. Omega would work so hard to draw the ire of OC, but when he gets no response, he would become enraged.
I believe PAC will take the pinfall in Sunday's three-way battle, so Cassidy will likely get another shot at the world title in the near future.
Erik Beaston
Miro vs. Lance Archer
Q: Has AEW finally figured out how to book Miro?
It took long enough, but yes they have. Miro may be charismatic, sarcastic and funny, but he has always thrived as a dominant force. Look no further than his initial year-long run with WWE, which culminated in a WrestleMania 31 showdown with John Cena. This is the best Miro we've seen yet.
Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
Q: If Omega had to lose the title, would you rather see PAC or Cassidy win?
Tony Khan and the AEW creative team have done such a great job of presenting Cassidy as the underdog who has no real shot of beating Omega that I can't help but want to see Freshly Squeezed knock him off and win the title—even if it lasts only one night or one week.
Phil Lindsey
Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker
Q: This is a simple question: Who would you rather see win this match and why?
As much as I have enjoyed Shida as champion, it feels like this is Baker's time—and it's been a long time coming.
Even though Baker is a heel, most of the fans are behind her and it seems like the women's division needs her. She will be more present on Dynamite, which will help to move the roster forward and alleviate some of the criticism surrounding the company.
Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
Q: How do you think the internet would react if Cassidy won the AEW world title?
The odds of Orange Cassidy winning the AEW World Championship have to be decidedly low. He could make a great champion someday, but there are still so many stories to tell with Omega and Don Callis.
If Cassidy did somehow manage to win, the internet would immediately see that as an indictment on Omega. This would validate some of his biggest detractors' opinions of him. Regardless of whether it's true or not, that's how many viewers would see it.
Chris Mueller
The Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston
Q: If it's not Mox and Kingston, which AEW tag team would you like to see eventually take the titles from the Bucks?
AEW has several teams worthy of holding the titles, but Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus should be the ones to take down Nick and Matt Jackson.
First, though, the company needs to build them back up as top contenders. It has been too long since they were regulars on Dynamite, but they still have popularity and a unique gimmick that appeals to a lot of fans.
Kenny Omega vs. Pac vs. Orange Cassidy
Q: If Omega had to lose the title, would you rather see PAC or Cassidy win?
As much as I would love to watch part of the internet explode when Cassidy won, PAC is the better choice from an in-ring perspective.
The pandemic meant he missed a lot of time, but he is still considered one of the best bell-to-bell performers in the business. Seeing him win a major title at a PPV is something that would make a lot of people happy.
Predictions
- Omega (JJ, GM, KB, AM, DW, EB, PL, CM) vs. PAC vs. Cassidy
- Shida vs. Baker (JJ, GM, KB, AM, DW, EB, PL, CM)
- Rhodes (AM, DW, EB, PL) vs. Ogogo (JJ, GM, KB, CM)
- Page (JJ, GM, KB, AM, EB, PL, CM) vs. Cage (DW)
- Miro (JJ, GM, KB, AM, DW, EB, PL, CM) vs. Archer
- The Pinnacle (KB, AM, DW, PL, CM) vs. The Inner Circle (JJ, GM, EB)
- Sting and Allin (GM, KB, AM, DW, EB, PL, CM) vs. Page and Sky (JJ)
- The Young Bucks (JJ, KB, AM, PL, CM) vs. Moxley and Kingston (GM, DW, EB)
- Penta el Zero Miedo (JJ)
- Christian Cage (GM, AM, DW, EB, PL)
- Jungle Boy (KB)
- Samoa Joe (CM)
All respondents' predictions are represented by their initials next to their choices.
Casino Battle Royale