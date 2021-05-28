Bleacher Report's Staff Predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2021

1 of 9

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

Q: What did you think of Cody's recent promo?

I thought it was pretty tone-deaf and made Ogogo more relatable, at least to most underserved, underrepresented demographics. Cody went into his "American Exceptionalism" bag, but the casual xenophobia vibes don't hit the same with faces in 2021.

It generated the interest necessary, but I wonder how many fans will actually rally to Cody's side (or which fans will). This is for sure the Two Americas match. He did his job, though, because I'm sold and hyped to see Ogogo knock him out.

Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

Q: How do you think the internet would react if Cassidy won the AEW world title?

It would be the most unpredictable thing to happen in wrestling. I think you'd have some fans who would be elated and others who would be pissed because they want Kenny to hold all the gold.

I think it would be awesome for AEW to put the title on Cassidy. Something fresh, unpredictable and invigorating for wrestling. I wouldn't mind PAC, either.