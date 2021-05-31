Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre Set for WWE Title Match at 2021 Hell in a Cell

Photo credit: WWE.com

Drew McIntyre beat Kofi Kingston on Monday night's WWE Raw, meaning he will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell on June 20.

Kingston leapt off the top rope for an aerial attack on McIntyre but only ate a Claymore Kick for his trouble. That allowed McIntyre to pick up the victory.

The All Mighty's opponent for the pay-per-view was originally supposed to be determined last week, but interference prevented that from happening.

Kingston and McIntyre faced each other in the opening match of the night, but after they crashed into Lashley while he was sitting ringside, The All Mighty and MVP entered the ring and attacked both men.

The match was ruled a double count-out, and WWE official Adam Pearce said they would have a rematch the following week, but if Lashley were to interfere, he would get suspended for 90 days without pay.

Kingston found himself in the championship picture after scoring a non-title victory over Lashley in the main event of Raw on May 17.

Lashley announced at the start of that show that he was laying down an open challenge. When McIntyre arrived to answer it, MVP said it was an open challenge to anyone except the Scot or Braun Strowman since The All Mighty beat both of them in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania Backlash.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Prior to the main event match between Lashley and Kingston, MVP made it clear that the open challenge wasn't for the WWE Championship despite Kingston believing it was.

McIntyre interfered in the match, allowing Kingston to score the upset victory. The Scottish Warrior then suggested the following week that the New Day member won because of his help, which Kingston didn't take kindly to.

After Kingston and McIntyre were unable to settle the score and determine Lashley's opponent last week, they clashed again this week with a huge opportunity hanging in the balance.

With the Scot picking up the victory, he will have perhaps his final chance to pry the WWE Championship away from Lashley after losing to him at both WrestleMania 37 and WrestleMania Backlash.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).