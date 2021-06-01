Ranking the Top 8 Must-Watch Nonconference College Football Games in 2021

1 of 9

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

We weren't given the opportunity to watch many nonconference games in 2020, which means eight will barely whet our ravenous appetite for the upcoming fall. Thus, let's begin by pointing out nine others (in chronological order) that were considered for the list.

Boise State at UCF (Sept. 2)

What a fun Thursday night offering to open the season. Boise State and UCF have never faced each other, but it sure feels like we've been talking about them concurrently for the past few years as teams jostling for the Group of Five's spot in the New Year's Six bowls. Most expect that honor to go to Cincinnati for a second consecutive season, but the winner of this game will vault into the conversation.

LSU at UCLA (Sept. 4)

At long last, Chip Kelly's offensive genius started to shine through last season, his third at UCLA. The Bruins went 3-4, but they averaged better than 35 points per game, and the four losses were by a combined 15 points. They could be a breakout team, or they might get hammered by an LSU squad that is attempting to bounce back from one of the worst title defenses ever. Several bigger games are scheduled for the first Saturday of September, but this one could be a gem.

Washington at Michigan (Sept. 11)

Washington will enter the year as a sexy sleeper for the College Football Playoff. The Huskies will likely debut behind both Oregon and USC in the AP rankings, but they don't face USC or Utah, and they get each of Arizona State, Oregon and UCLA at home. Win this road game against Michigan, and the "UW Undefeated Watch" can officially commence. Also, lose this home game, and the "Fire Jim Harbaugh Watch" can officially continue in earnest.

Texas A&M vs. Colorado (in Denver) (Sept. 11)

Haters love to harp on Alabama's weak nonconference schedule every year, but Texas A&M has the biggest cream puff buffet of any 2021 CFP contender. Aside from this "neutral-site" game against what is expected to be one of the worst teams in the Pac-12, the Aggies have home games against Kent State, New Mexico and Prairie View A&M. In other words, this is the one non-SEC opponent that might hang around for at least a quarter.

Nebraska at Oklahoma (Sept. 18)

Scott Frost has yet to produce a winning season in three years as Nebraska's coach, but a marquee road win over this former Big 12 rival would help fans forget the many bumps in the road. For Oklahoma, this is the only nonconference game that could pose a problem.

Auburn at Penn State (Sept. 18)

In any of the previous four summers, this would have been highlighted as a top clash, as both Auburn and Penn State opened each of the last four seasons ranked No. 16 or better in the AP poll. Neither figures to fit that description this year, but this should be a solid Big Ten/SEC showdown all the same. In fact, this will be the only regular-season meeting between those conferences.

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (in Chicago) (Sept. 25)

Independent Notre Dame has four major clashes on its 2021 schedule, and we couldn't rank them all. This is one heck of an honorable mention, though. Notre Dame's new quarterback, Jack Coan, started every game for Wisconsin in 2019.

Army at Wisconsin (Oct. 16)

Each of these programs has more than 125 years of history dating back to the 1890s, but they have somehow never faced each other. Wisconsin figures to be heavily favored, but Army nearly pulled off massive upsets of Oklahoma and Michigan in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Liberty at Ole Miss (Nov. 6)

Any nonconference game worth a darn in November is a rare treat, but this one should be fun on multiple levels. Expect many, many points, as well as no love lost between Ole Miss fans and their former head coach, current Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze.