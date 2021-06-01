Ranking the Best Opponents for John Cena's Rumored WWE Return

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time since WrestleMania 36, the WWE Universe may be on the verge of finally seeing John Cena in a WWE ring again.

There's no better time for the 16-time WWE world champion to resurface than SummerSlam season, which will need as much star power as it can get with fans being welcomed back into the building. Per Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), WWE is eyeing the July 16 edition of SmackDown in Houston for him to return.

Cena's final WWE appearance to date saw him come out on the losing end of a cinematic match with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. Prior to that, his last real rival on the roster was The Undertaker heading into WrestleMania 34, where he lost in a matter of minutes.

In Cena's absence, various fresh faces have risen up on Raw and SmackDown and achieved great success. There are a number of names who would make for viable opponents for Cena, especially on as grand of a stage as SummerSlam.

Rumors have been running rampant regarding who Cena could be facing at the biggest party of the summer, but all options should be considered and these next several Superstars would be the best bets.