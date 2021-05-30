Quick Takes on AEW Double or Nothing, SummerSlam Main Event, WWE Raw and More

0 of 5

Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling's third installment of Double or Nothing, emanating live from a packed Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, is bound to bring back any energy that has been missing from the product for the past year because of the limited number of fans in attendance.

The final edition of Dynamite ahead of the event, which also featured a capacity crowd at the same venue, was a small taste of what viewers can expect Sunday and once the promotion returns to the road.

WWE is set to follow suit from July en route to a special Saturday SummerSlam show on August 21. If Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Podcast is to be believed (h/t Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co), the company is expected to go all out for the event and put together a main event of epic proportions.

Before then, WWE is finally—and thankfully—taking the appropriate steps toward improving the quality of Raw. While far from a must-see show, the latest edition had much more wrestling than usual and kept the filler to a minimum.

This week's Quick Takes will look at what worked for Raw on Monday night (and what still needs to be fixed), Tom Phillips' shocking release from WWE, AEW's women's division becoming a bigger priority and more.