Ideas to Keep WWE Interesting on Road to SummerSlam 2021

There are almost three months until the 2021 edition of SummerSlam, and WWE Creative needs to adjust its focus and ensure fans remain interested in the product as the company heads toward the August pay-per-view.

With Hell in a Cell scheduled for June 20 and Money in the Bank set for July, WWE will have to think of new and unique ways to keep fans engaged, especially as two of the most popular gimmick events come right before the summer spectacle.

Here are some ideas about how WWE can keep fans interested on the road to SummerSlam.

Major Championship Change

With two PPVs on the schedule before SummerSlam, running the same storylines for the next three months would be a massive mistake for WWE Creative. Instead, the company should book a major title change at Hell in a Cell or Money in the Bank.

It doesn't look like universal champion Roman Reigns will be losing his belt anytime soon, but the WWE Championship scene is much more congested with talent on Raw. The company should shake up the road to SummerSlam by booking a switch at the top.

Bobby Lashley has been an amazing WWE champion, but the red brand has become stagnant, mostly due to the three-hour length of the show. One way to instantly give the heavyweight division a shot in the arm would be to book an unexpected title change.

Next week, Kofi Kingston will battle Drew McIntyre for the right to become No. 1 contender at Hell in a Cell, and WWE should do something unexpected. Not only should the New Day man beat the Scot next week, but he should also beat The All Mighty for the championship at the PPV.

Kingston holding the WWE title heading into SummerSlam is best for business.

NXT Call-Ups

One of the best ways to shake up a stagnant roster would be to infuse new talent. With NXT going through a transitional period, now would be the perfect time to call up several Superstars and let them loose on Raw and SmackDown.

With the red brand's world title scene desperately needing a boost, former NXT champions Finn Balor and Adam Cole would be great additions to the main roster. The fresh faces would instantly make Raw more watchable on a week-to-week basis.

As for the women's divisions on Raw and SmackDown, adding a talented performer who has never been on the main roster like Io Shirai would put all of the other Superstars on notice and give the WWE Universe something to get excited about.

Superstar Draft

One of the easiest ways for WWE to freshen up the Raw and SmackDown brands while also creating the opportunity for new feuds across all programming would be to conduct a Superstar draft.

The company last held a talent grab in October 2020, but the rosters have grown stale, with many Superstars facing off against the same challengers time and time again. A shakeup is needed heading into SummerSlam and beyond.

While SmackDown has remained enjoyable thanks to a focus on storytelling and cohesiveness, Raw has been atrocious at best and regularly features matches that fans have seen numerous times. The red brand needs a Superstar shakeup desperately.

The company doesn't have to move its top stars from one brand to the other, but it should be moving names who are likely to be fighting for titles in the near future to ensure both shows have top programs that are fresh, especially heading into WWE's second-most important PPV of the year.

