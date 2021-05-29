Updated 2021 AEW Double or Nothing Match Card Ahead of PPV

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

The third annual All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing pay-per-view is set for Sunday, and every title will be on the line as part of a lengthy card.

It will also mark the first All Elite Wrestling show with full fan capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, meaning Double or Nothing should provide those watching at home with an exciting atmosphere.

In addition to a host of title matches, the second-ever Stadium Stampede match will take place, and the stakes will be huge, with The Inner Circle having to disband if they are unable to defeat The Pinnacle.

Here is a full rundown of the Double or Nothing card, along with a closer look at some of the top matches that could steal the show.

Where: Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida

When: Sunday, May 30, at 8 p.m. ET (Pre-Show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch: B/R Live and PPV

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Match Card

Stadium Stampede: The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Britt Baker

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Lance Archer

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Brian Cage

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

Casino Battle Royale

Pre-Show NWA Women's Championship: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Riho

Top Matches to Watch

Stadium Stampede

While AEW hasn't announced which match will serve as the main event of Double or Nothing, it seems likely that the Stadium Stampede between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle will occupy that spot.

Last year's Stadium Stampede between The Inner Circle and The Elite headlined the 2020 PPV, and since it received positive views, the second edition of the match figures to be the headliner as well.

The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle have been embroiled in a heated feud recently, and things truly came to a head on the May 5 episode of Dynamite in the first-ever Blood and Guts match.

That contest was won by The Pinnacle when Sammy Guevara surrendered in order to prevent MJF from throwing Chris Jericho off the top of the cage. Despite that, MJF did it anyway, and The Demo God came away with an elbow injury.

MJF initially refused The Inner Circle's rematch request, but he changed his mind after they doused him and his team in champagne and embarrassed them.

While MJF did agree to have a rematch afterward, he insisted it be Stadium Stampede and carry the stipulation that The Inner Circle must break up forever in the event of a loss.

Last year's event was a fun match with comedic elements that took place inside the Jacksonville Jaguars' TIAA Bank Stadium and throughout the concourse.

This year's version will likely have to be slightly different since there will be fans in attendance, but it is the type of match that will allow AEW to get creative and perhaps provide viewers with something they have never seen before.

Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker

Fans have been clamoring for a Britt Baker AEW Women's Championship run for much of her time as a heel, and she may finally reach the top of the mountain at Double or Nothing.

In order to become AEW women's champion, she will have to defeat Hikaru Shida, who has held the title for over a year after winning it from Nyla Rose at last year's Double or Nothing.

Shida has been a dominant champ, but it is fair to say Baker has been the most interesting name in the division thanks to her character and promo work, as well as her willingness to go to great lengths to deliver in the ring.

It became abundantly clear in March that Baker was destined for big things when she faced Thunder Rosa in an Unsanctioned match on Dynamite.

Although she lost the match, she was the big winner in reality, as the wrestling world was buzzing about her performance and the visual of her face covered in blood.

Baker went on a winning streak after that match to become No. 1 contender, and it seems Shida's title reign is now on borrowed time.

Shida carried the women's division for long stretches and put on some great matches during her time as champion, but it is clear most fans are ready for Baker to get her opportunity.

The Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

Tag team wrestling has long been a major focus in AEW, so it comes as little surprise that one of the marquee matches at Double or Nothing will be for its world tag team titles.

The Young Bucks have held the belts for nearly seven months, but they will face perhaps their toughest test yet in the form of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

It wasn't long ago that Moxley and The Young Bucks seemed to be on the same page, but Matt and Nick Jackson turned on him and fully aligned themselves with AEW world champion Kenny Omega after he was fresh off a rivalry with Moxley.

Kingston, who ran to Moxley's defense after the Exploding Barbed Wire deathmatch at Revolution on March 7, has entered into a full-on alliance with Mox, and they have been among the most entertaining things in AEW since they joined forces.

It will be an intriguing matchup since many consider the Bucks to be the best tag team in the world, while Moxley is perhaps the best singles wrestler in the business.

Mox and Kingston will also have to be cognizant of potential interference from Elite members such as Omega, The Good Brothers, Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa and even Don Callis.

The Young Bucks vs. Moxley and Kingston may be the most unpredictable match on the card, and the in-ring action should reach a high level as well.

