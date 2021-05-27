Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Edge, Stadium Stampede, and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Edge, Stadium Stampede, and MoreMay 27, 2021
Edge underwent a significant character change prior to WrestleMania 37 and then dropped off the radar immediately following his loss to Roman Reigns in the night's main event.
Where is the Hall of Famer?
It is just one question answered in this week's collection of wrestling rumors, which also includes an update on the Hell in a Cell match card and All Elite Wrestling's plans for Sunday night's Stadium Stampede match as part of its enormous Double or Nothing pay-per-view, available on B/R Live.
Update on Edge's Status
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Edge is not injured and that his absence from WWE television is due to planned time off.
Fans last saw the Rated R Superstar at WrestleMania 37, where he was stacked and pinned, along with Daniel Bryan, by Roman Reigns in one of the most emphatic finishes in WWE history.
Edge turned heel prior to the event and appeared to be the favorite to leave WrestleMania with the Universal Championship. Now that he failed to capture gold, it will be interesting to see whether he returns even more ruthless and determined to return to the mountaintop or if he is a bitter, broken shell of himself, with his confidence shaken by the dominant manner in which he was defeated.
If history is any indication, Edge will do the very best with whatever creative is thrown his way. When that happens, though, remains a mystery.
WWE Hell in a Cell Match Card Report
The only match booked for June 20's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view will see Rhea Ripley defend her Raw Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. The rest of the card remains something of a mystery, even with feuds that could conceivably end up culminating on that night.
H. Jenkins of Ringside News reported that, according to a source, "the entire card has not only not been booked" but "what has been booked is already changing drastically."
It is interesting because WWE has a vast number of feuds that are made for the gimmick match.
Cesaro and Seth Rollins have escalated their rivalry with every passing week. Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre appeared destined to blow off their monthslong feud inside the unforgiving steel structure. Hell, even Roman Reigns vs. Jimmy Uso could conceivably play out in the titular bout considering it was at last year's event that The Head of the Table defeated Jey Uso to earn his servitude.
But in the world of WWE and with Vince McMahon at the helm, things change on a rather frequent basis.
Sometimes for the better. Others for the worst. Luckily for all involved, the talent is extraordinary enough to make the best of whatever is thrown their way.
Note on This Year's Stadium Stampede Presentation
Last year's Double or Nothing was headlined by a wild, chaotic, oftentimes hilarious and suitably epic Stadium Stampede match that saw The Elite defeat The Inner Circle to end their rivalry. This year, Chris Jericho and Co. return to the spectacle match to battle MJF and The Pinnacle in what promises to be just a teeny bit more serious.
Unlike its predecessor, the 2021 offering will have a "significant live element" to it, per Fightful Select's Sapp.
Considering AEW is bringing fans back into Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, at full capacity for the first time in more than a year, it makes sense that the company would want one of its highest-profile matches to play out somewhat in front of fans.
Whether it can live up to the lofty expectations set by the original while striking the proper tone for the feud featured in this year's match will be the question.