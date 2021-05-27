Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Edge, Stadium Stampede, and More

2 of 3

The only match booked for June 20's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view will see Rhea Ripley defend her Raw Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. The rest of the card remains something of a mystery, even with feuds that could conceivably end up culminating on that night.

H. Jenkins of Ringside News reported that, according to a source, "the entire card has not only not been booked" but "what has been booked is already changing drastically."

It is interesting because WWE has a vast number of feuds that are made for the gimmick match.

Cesaro and Seth Rollins have escalated their rivalry with every passing week. Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre appeared destined to blow off their monthslong feud inside the unforgiving steel structure. Hell, even Roman Reigns vs. Jimmy Uso could conceivably play out in the titular bout considering it was at last year's event that The Head of the Table defeated Jey Uso to earn his servitude.

But in the world of WWE and with Vince McMahon at the helm, things change on a rather frequent basis.

Sometimes for the better. Others for the worst. Luckily for all involved, the talent is extraordinary enough to make the best of whatever is thrown their way.