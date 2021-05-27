NHL Playoffs 2021: Updated TV Schedule, Odds, Standings and Bracket Predictions

0 of 5

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Two more teams advanced to the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday. However, another missed an opportunity to do so, leading to a winner-take-all Game 7.

The New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning each earned Game 6 wins to win their series (against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers, respectively) and move on. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild staved off elimination by beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0, meaning the teams will meet again in a Game 7 matchup in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Before then, two other teams could advance to the second round, as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes will both be in action Thursday night with each a victory away from a series win.

Here's a look at the upcoming playoff schedule, the latest Stanley Cup odds and predictions for how the remaining first-round series will unfold.