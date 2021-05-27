Knicks Snap Judgments on 2021 Playoff Fate After Game 2 vs. Hawks

0 of 3

Elsa/Associated Press

NBA playoff series can change in an instant.

So as much as we might like to treat the day after the postseason's opening weekend as Overreaction Monday, the truth is a single contest or two can be of colossal importance.

Just look at the New York Knicks. All of 48 minutes had passed in their first playoff series since 2013, and already people were putting must-win stakes on their second tussle with the Atlanta Hawks.

Those people were right too. If the Knicks had dropped Game 2 and headed down to Atlanta in an 0-2 hole, they may as well have started making arrangements for an early June vacation.

But New York didn't let that happen. More specifically, coach Tom Thibodeau's defense didn't let that happen. Despite posting a forgettable 38.3/36.4/73.9 team shooting slash, the Knicks survived and scratched out a critical 101-92 triumph over Trae Young and the Hawks.

With respect to momentum's pendulum-like swings, let's fire off some snap judgments about these very much alive and kicking Knicks.