Lakers Snap Judgments on 2021 Playoff Fate After Game 2 vs. Suns

2 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Because the Lakers are a two-star squad, you can basically argue for anyone not named James or Davis as being their X-factor. From the outside shooting of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the instant offense (and improving defense) of Kyle Kuzma to the myriad options at the center spot, there are a lot of quietly key ingredients in L.A.'s championship recipe.

But of all the support players, no one means more to this team's success than Dennis Schroder.

He controls the most offensive possessions that don't run through James or Davis. He sets the tempo defensively. He challenges opposing teams off the dribble. He punishes clubs for not giving him enough attention.

That's what the good version of Schroder does, at least, and that's the player who burned the Suns for 24 points (on 50/50/100 shooting) and a plus-16 in 34 minutes of Game 2.

"After the first game, I talked to coaches and watched film. They told me to just be aggressive," Schroder told reporters. "End of the day, I just did that. Tried to be creative getting into the lane, just putting pressure on the rim. And I think it worked out really well."

When Davis and James are clicking, the Lakers are almost unbeatable. When Schroder is on top of his game, too, they are unstoppable.