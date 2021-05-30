Jungle Boy Wins Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing, Earns AEW Title Shot

Credit: AEW

Jungle Boy won the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday to earn a future AEW World Championship match.

Jungle Boy was part of a stacked match that included several strong contenders, such as Christian Cage, Penta El Zero Miedo, Matt Hardy and Dustin Rhodes, among others. Lio Rush also made his AEW debut as the "Joker" in the deck.

The Casino Battle Royale has become something of a tradition in AEW, especially at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

At the first Double or Nothing in 2019, "Hangman" Adam Page won from the wild-card spot and went on to face Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship in the main event of All Out, but he fell short.

Last year, a Casino Ladder Match was held instead, and the debuting Brian Cage won to earn an AEW World title opportunity.

Cage was also unsuccessful in his bid to win the championship, meaning the onus is on Jungle Boy to put a stop to the misfortune that previous winners of the match have endured.

Jungle Boy win was something of a surprise since Christian was viewed as the clear favorite on the heels of his AEW debut at Revolution in March.

Christian entered Double or Nothing with an undefeated record in AEW, and he also had a previous run-in with current AEW World champion Kenny Omega, which made him an obvious candidate to win.

Instead, AEW decided to think outside the box by going with someone a bit more unexpected and giving him a chance to ascend to the top of the mountain.

Now, Jungle Boy is in line to have the biggest match of his AEW career thus far.

