The Most Entertaining Wrestlers to Watch in WWE, AEW and the World in 2021

0 of 15

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

Professional wrestling is in a great place right now. There is something for everyone because there are so many options, the quality of matches continues to improve every year across the board, and there are some striking characters to invest in.

WWE is planning to head back on tour following its next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, while All Elite Wrestling will host its second event of the year, Double or Nothing, on Sunday.

Impact and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are trying to recover from a rough year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are glimmers of hope for both companies as new stars have emerged to push them forward.

It's not perfect, but these are 15 of the most entertaining wrestlers to watch in 2021.