Celtics Snap Judgments on 2021 Playoff Fate After Game 2 vs. Nets

1 of 3

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Nets are terrifying. It's not just that they can throw a knockout punch—it's that the brutal blow feels inevitable.

Even when Boston built up an early advantage in Game 1 (taking a six-point edge into intermission), it felt like just a matter of time before Brooklyn awakened and devoured its opponent. The series score in the six quarters since is Nets 187, Celtics 148.

This is a bloodbath. And it could get worse.

The Celtics are already playing without Jaylen Brown, and then they lost their other All-Star swing, Jayson Tatum, to an eye injury in Game 2. Tatum needed to engineer the series of this life for this to stay somewhat respectable. If he's anywhere less than 100 percent, this will get ugly.

Start plotting your offseason plans, Shamrock fans. This one is finished.