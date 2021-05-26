Steelers Players with Most to Prove Ahead of 2021 Season

0 of 3

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers should have a chip on their shoulder after a second-half collapse in 2020. The team had one of the most Jekyll and Hyde seasons in recent memory last year and will look to get back to its early 2020 form in 2021.

There are certainly some key players who have proved they have the skills to accomplish those goals. T.J. Watt, Stephon Tuitt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are all proven commodities on the defense, while Ben Roethlisberger will be equipped with a dangerous group of receivers in Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

But it isn't a roster without questions.

The Steelers are going to have some players with something to prove. Whether it's coming back from injury, carving out a role in a crowded depth chart or proving they can handle the role they'll be expected to cover, these names should be especially motivated in 2021.