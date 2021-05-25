Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Tuesday's NBA Playoffs

1 of 3

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

There are a number of different directions you can go for your centerpiece, but three players caught my attention: Devin Booker, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum.

Booker's playoff debut looked like a leap to the next tier of stardom (34 points and eight assists). Doncic almost always puts absurd numbers on the stat sheet, and Saturday's Game 1 was no exception (31 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds). Both would be fine selections.

But Tatum edges them out for two reasons.

One, he is everything for Boston's Jaylen Brown-less offense. Tatum didn't have the cleanest playoff opener (30 percent shooting with five fouls and four turnovers), but he was clearly driving this attack. He took at least four more shots than each of his teammates (20), accounted for 11 of the team's 26 free-throw attempts and initiated enough sets to accumulate five assists and four turnovers.

Two, his defensive matchup is about as good as it gets. The Brooklyn Nets ranked 22nd overall and second-worst among playoff participants in defensive rating this season. Tatum cleared 30 points twice in three tries against this defense during the regular season. If he doesn't break that number on Tuesday, he'll be a disappointment.