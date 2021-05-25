NHL Playoffs 2021: Latest Stanley Cup Odds and Predictions for Tuesday Games

NHL Playoffs 2021: Latest Stanley Cup Odds and Predictions for Tuesday GamesMay 25, 2021
Monday was filled with Stanley Cup playoff action, with five games taking place. And the final contest was the most exciting of the night, as the Winnipeg Jets pulled out a 4-3 win in triple overtime to complete a four-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers and advance to the second round.
The Jets joined the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche as teams that have already won their first-round series. There won't be any teams advancing Tuesday, but there will still be two exciting matchups taking place that could help dictate what happens in the remainder of those series.
Here's a look at the latest Stanley Cup odds, followed by predictions for Tuesday's two playoff games.
Latest Stanley Cup Odds
Colorado Avalanche: +250 (bet $100 to win $250)
Boston Bruins: +525
Toronto Maple Leafs: +550
Vegas Golden Knights: +650
Tampa Bay Lightning: +700
Carolina Hurricanes: +1000
New York Islanders: +1600
Winnipeg Jets: +1600
Pittsburgh Penguins: +3200
Florida Panthers: +3500
Nashville Predators: +4000
Minnesota Wild: +6500
Montreal Canadiens: +8000
Maple Leafs Will Move 1 Win Away from Advancing
A lack of offense caused the Maple Leafs to fall behind 1-0 in their first-round series with the Canadiens. In Game 1, Toronto had only one goal (a second-period score by William Nylander) despite recording 36 shots, and Montreal won the opener 2-1.
However, the Maple Leafs have since bounced back, and offense hasn't been nearly as much of a problem. They won 5-1 at home in Game 2, then notched a 2-1 victory as the series shifted to Montreal for Game 3 on Monday. Now, the Leafs and Habs won't get a day to rest, instead returning to the ice for Game 4 on Tuesday.
Not only has Toronto been generating more offense, but goaltender Jack Campbell is also having a tremendous series. The 29-year-old has allowed only four goals in three games, and he's recorded 81 saves in the series.
"[Campbell] was unbelievable," Nylander said after Game 3, per NHL.com's Sean Farrell. "The work he put in before the playoffs started shows what it takes to compete at this level. He's been unbelievable for us, a huge part of our team."
The Canadiens are going to have an opportunity to tie things back up in Game 4, though. And despite having the fewest regular-season points (59) of any team that reached the playoffs, they're playing a competitive series and could continue to do so as they host Tuesday's game.
But this could also be the point in the series in which the Maple Leafs take control. They haven't won a playoff series since 2004, and that's likely to change, considering they have a deep lineup that helped them cruise to the North Division title during the regular season.
Campbell should continue to mostly keep Montreal off the scoreboard. When a goalie heats up in the postseason and keeps it going, it can make a big difference for a team. And Toronto is going to be tough to beat if the netminder continues to limit its opponents' production.
Expect the Maple Leafs to win by a margin of at least two goals in Game 4, and they will move one win away from advancing to the second round.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win Game 4, take 3-1 lead
Hurricanes to Get Back on Track with Crucial Game 5 Win
Few could have expected the Nashville-Carolina series to have gone this way, especially with how it started. The Hurricanes, who finished first in the Central Division, won each of the first two games by three goals, outscoring the Predators 8-2 in the pair of victories.
That's when things took a surprising turn. Nashville stayed in the series with a 5-4 double-overtime win in Game 3. Then, it tied the series up, earning a 4-3 victory in Game 4, which also went to double overtime. The Predators aren't just playing close games, they're also finding ways to push across clutch goals late.
But Carolina will return to its home ice for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup, and it hasn't lost there yet this postseason. If the Hurricanes win, they'll take back control of the series with a 3-2 lead. If they drop a third straight game, then they're going to be in some trouble.
"We're starting over. And we're at home," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said, per Jimmy Golen of the Associated Press. "I thought I was going to have to pick the pieces up a little bit today, and I didn't. ... It's a tough way to lose, when you give everything like that."
The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals in every game this series, so they're not having any trouble on the offensive end. Except when these games have gone to overtime, as Carolina didn't score in any of the four extra periods over the past two games.
However, if the Hurricanes can pair their offensive success with better defensive play (the Predators have scored nine goals in the past two games), they could get back on track. And that's what is likely to happen in this crucial Game 5.
Carolina should benefit from its home-ice advantage and bounce back with a win. After two straight double-overtime games, there may not be as much offense in this contest. But the Hurricanes should produce enough to secure a victory.
Prediction: Hurricanes win Game 5, take 3-2 lead
