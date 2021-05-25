NHL Playoffs 2021: Latest Stanley Cup Odds and Predictions for Tuesday Games

2 of 3

Peter Power/Associated Press

A lack of offense caused the Maple Leafs to fall behind 1-0 in their first-round series with the Canadiens. In Game 1, Toronto had only one goal (a second-period score by William Nylander) despite recording 36 shots, and Montreal won the opener 2-1.

However, the Maple Leafs have since bounced back, and offense hasn't been nearly as much of a problem. They won 5-1 at home in Game 2, then notched a 2-1 victory as the series shifted to Montreal for Game 3 on Monday. Now, the Leafs and Habs won't get a day to rest, instead returning to the ice for Game 4 on Tuesday.

Not only has Toronto been generating more offense, but goaltender Jack Campbell is also having a tremendous series. The 29-year-old has allowed only four goals in three games, and he's recorded 81 saves in the series.

"[Campbell] was unbelievable," Nylander said after Game 3, per NHL.com's Sean Farrell. "The work he put in before the playoffs started shows what it takes to compete at this level. He's been unbelievable for us, a huge part of our team."

The Canadiens are going to have an opportunity to tie things back up in Game 4, though. And despite having the fewest regular-season points (59) of any team that reached the playoffs, they're playing a competitive series and could continue to do so as they host Tuesday's game.

But this could also be the point in the series in which the Maple Leafs take control. They haven't won a playoff series since 2004, and that's likely to change, considering they have a deep lineup that helped them cruise to the North Division title during the regular season.

Campbell should continue to mostly keep Montreal off the scoreboard. When a goalie heats up in the postseason and keeps it going, it can make a big difference for a team. And Toronto is going to be tough to beat if the netminder continues to limit its opponents' production.

Expect the Maple Leafs to win by a margin of at least two goals in Game 4, and they will move one win away from advancing to the second round.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win Game 4, take 3-1 lead