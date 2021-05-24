WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 24

1 of 2

Raw opened with MVP introducing Bobby Lashley. The WWE champion was flanked by five beautiful women just as he was last week.

They recapped what happened during last week's main event before talking about Drew McIntyre. Like clockwork, The Scottish Warrior came out to respond. He even made a joke about how predictable it was for him to show up.

Kingston and Woods eventually joined the conversation. Adam Pearce came out and booked McIntyre vs. Kingston to determine who gets to face Lashley for the WWE title next.

The match got going after a break. McIntyre pushed Kingston to the corner a couple of times to establish his dominance in the power department. After a quick exchange of holds, McIntyre began to manhandle his opponent.

McIntyre hit a reverse Alabama slam onto the apron as the show cut to another break. We returned to see McIntyre in complete control. MVP and Lashley watched from the stage as Kingston tried to make a comeback.

The Scottish Warrior countered a flying crossbody with a Michinoku driver for a two-count. After a third commercial break, we came back to see McIntyre hit a back suplex from the middle rope.

After several more near-falls, MVP and Lashley interfered to cause a disqualification.

Grade: B+

Analysis

The term lampshading refers to when somebody calls attention to something illogical or silly. It's done to make light of a situation, and that is what McIntyre did when he acknowledged the predictability of his arrival. It still came off as slightly forced.

While the pre-match exchange was nothing special, the bout Kingston and McIntyre had was a great showcase of both men's ability and arsenal. They went for 30 minutes and looked like they could go for 30 more.

The ending was not ideal but it was clearly done to set something else up for later in the show or next week. If we find out more, this slide will be updated.