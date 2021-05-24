WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 24May 24, 2021
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 24
With just under four weeks until WWE Hell in a Cell on June 20, management has yet to book a single match for the show. That means we should start seeing the card come together over the next couple of weeks.
Monday's Raw featured yet another encounter between the former and current women's tag-team champions when Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler fought Natalya and Tamina.
We also saw Riddle take on Xavier Woods after their respective partners, Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton, battled last week.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's Raw.
Updates will begin after the first match. Make sure to refresh this page throughout the show for updates results.
Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre
Raw opened with MVP introducing Bobby Lashley. The WWE champion was flanked by five beautiful women just as he was last week.
They recapped what happened during last week's main event before talking about Drew McIntyre. Like clockwork, The Scottish Warrior came out to respond. He even made a joke about how predictable it was for him to show up.
Kingston and Woods eventually joined the conversation. Adam Pearce came out and booked McIntyre vs. Kingston to determine who gets to face Lashley for the WWE title next.
The match got going after a break. McIntyre pushed Kingston to the corner a couple of times to establish his dominance in the power department. After a quick exchange of holds, McIntyre began to manhandle his opponent.
McIntyre hit a reverse Alabama slam onto the apron as the show cut to another break. We returned to see McIntyre in complete control. MVP and Lashley watched from the stage as Kingston tried to make a comeback.
The Scottish Warrior countered a flying crossbody with a Michinoku driver for a two-count. After a third commercial break, we came back to see McIntyre hit a back suplex from the middle rope.
After several more near-falls, MVP and Lashley interfered to cause a disqualification.
Grade: B+
Analysis
The term lampshading refers to when somebody calls attention to something illogical or silly. It's done to make light of a situation, and that is what McIntyre did when he acknowledged the predictability of his arrival. It still came off as slightly forced.
While the pre-match exchange was nothing special, the bout Kingston and McIntyre had was a great showcase of both men's ability and arsenal. They went for 30 minutes and looked like they could go for 30 more.
The ending was not ideal but it was clearly done to set something else up for later in the show or next week. If we find out more, this slide will be updated.
Nikki Cross vs. Rhea Ripley
Nikki Cross threw down a challenge to either Charlotte or Rhea Ripley. Since The Queen was already scheduled to face Asuka, Cross faced Ripley in a two-minute Beat the Clock challenge.
Ripley used her size and power to dominate early, but the resilient Cross refused to go down easy. She took the champ down with a crossbody for a two-count.
Ripley nailed her with a dropkick and beat her down in the corner. She seemed to forget about the time limit and ended up letting the clock run out, making Cross the winner.
Cross did laps around the ring to celebrate. All Ripley could do was smile when she realized what happened.
Grade: C-
Analysis
While it's clear WWE still doesn't see Cross as a major player, it was still great to see her get some time in the ring after going months without a match on Raw. She is way too talented to let sit on the sidelines.
This was too short to be anything memorable, but that was sort of the point. This will probably lead to a rematch next week, and that will be a much different story. Ripley will almost certainly destroy Cross the next time they meet.
However, it's not impossible for WWE to push somebody out of nowhere. If management wants to give Cross a shot to succeed, this was an interesting first step to take