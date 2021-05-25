MLS Power Rankings: Seattle Stays on Top, LAFC Surges into Top 10

1 of 9

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

27. D.C. United (Previous Ranking: 25)

D.C. United suffered its second consecutive 1-0 loss at Audi Field on Sunday against Philadelphia.

The Black and Red were not outplayed by the reigning Supporters' Shield champion, but they were not dangerous enough in the final third over 90 minutes to secure a result.

D.C. forced Andre Blake into one significant save, and all of its other shots were either off-target or softly at the Union netminder.

Scoring is starting to become an issue for Hernan Losada's men, as they have the second-lowest goal total in the Eastern Conference and a minus-6 goal differential.

26. FC Cincinnati (Previous Ranking: 27)

FC Cincinnati not only won, but they also came from behind to do so on Saturday.

Jurgen Locadia and Gustavo Vallecilla scored 16 minutes apart to put a "1" in the team's win column.

Jaap Stam's squad still needs to work on its defending, as it conceded for the 14th time this season in the 56th minute, but the victory is a step in the right direction for a team that entered on a three-game losing streak.

25. Chicago Fire (Previous Ranking: 26)

After being held scoreless for the last three games, the Chicago Fire reversed that fortune on Inter Miami.

The Fire benefited from a Luka Stojanovic 69th-minute goal to down the second-year side for their first victory of the campaign.

Just like Cincinnati, Chicago's final product is still not great, but the victory was exactly what the club needed to ease some concerns about early-season struggles.

24. Vancouver Whitecaps (Previous Ranking: 21)

The Vancouver Whitecaps are making a case to be the worst team in the Western Conference.

They have lost four of their last five games and have been outscored 7-1 in those defeats. The club's only May victory came over CF Montreal.

Vancouver has until June 18 to work on the defensive issues that plagued it throughout May. The Whitecaps have next weekend off due to the odd number of teams in the league.

23. Toronto FC (Previous Ranking: 23)

It's not time to panic about Toronto FC yet.

The Reds suffered their third loss of the month on Saturday to Orlando City, who should be one of the contenders for a high playoff spot in the East.

Chris Armas' team navigated through a difficult May schedule that featured the New York Red Bulls, Columbus Crew and New York City FC.

Toronto gets to finish the month with a trip to Crew Stadium for its second meeting with Columbus.

Even if Toronto loses that match, it will only be six points back of the final playoff position in the East. That gap can be made up once league play resumes in June.

22. New York Red Bulls (Previous Ranking: 20)

The New York Red Bulls own a win over Toronto, but they stumbled against two other likely playoff contenders in the East in the last two weeks.

Gerhard Struber's club appeared to have a decent chance to steal a point off New England, but it was set back by a red card to Andres Reyes.

Reyes put the Red Bulls in front with a seventh-minute goal, but 31 minutes later, he cost them a chance at earning a result.

21. Austin FC (Previous Ranking: 19)

Austin FC's losing streak extended to three games with a 1-0 defeat to Nashville SC to close out the weekend slate.

The expansion side conceded in the 35th minute and only put one of its 12 shots on target at Nissan Stadium.

Austin has not scored in the last two games, but it has not been blown out either, which is a positive sign for when the team puts everything together in the final third.

For its trip to Seattle on Sunday, Austin needs to focus on limiting the Sounders' chances, which will help its goal differential in the long run.