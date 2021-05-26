Dolphins' Players with Most to Prove Ahead of 2021 Season

0 of 3

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins enter the 2021 season as a team that should have a chip on its shoulder after narrowly missing the playoffs in 2020.

General manager Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores have put together a young roster that competed last season. The expectation this year should be that they can build on that success and be a playoff team in 2021.

That means a handful of players are going to have to step up their game. Whether it means showing they can take their game to the next level, prove they can stay healthy or building on a career year, the Dolphins' future success is going to depend on who can answer their own personal challenges in 2021.

Each of these three players has something to prove in 2021 and their play will help determine the ceiling of this year.