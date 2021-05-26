Cowboys Players with Most to Prove Ahead of 2021 Season

0 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are a franchise with plenty to prove in the 2021 season. Few teams faced more adversity in 2020 and have bounce-back potential like Jerry Jones' squad.

Mike McCarthy's inaugural season as head coach didn't go as planned in any regard. The defense was among the worst in the league, Dak Prescott went down and was followed in short order by a large chunk of his once-great offensive line.

In short, if something could go wrong, it did.

It sets up the Cowboys as one of the most intriguing teams in the league. It's going to be an important season for the franchise as a whole but especially important for several players on the roster.

Here's a look at three who should be looking to prove doubters wrong in 2021.