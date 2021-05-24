Bears Players with Most to Prove Ahead of 2021 Season

0 of 3

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears were a playoff team in 2020, albeit one with an 8-8 record. If head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace are going to keep their jobs beyond the 2021 season, however, they may have to prove that 8-8 campaign was the beginning of something special.

The arrival of first-round pick Justin Fields brings hope to Chicago. The Bears haven't had an elite signal-caller since, well, perhaps ever, and Fields has the potential to be exactly that. However, the Bears aren't going to rush Fields into the starting job.

"Andy [Dalton] is the starter," Nagy said, per NFL Media's Adam Maya. "Andy's going to get the one reps."

Therefore, Chicago may have to prove that it can win without Fields this season. Along the way, several individual Bears will have plenty to prove in 2021.

Let's take a look at three of them here.