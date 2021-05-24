Giants Players with Most to Prove Ahead of 2021 Season

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Giants are entering a pivotal year in 2021. They showed signs of growth under new head coach Joe Judge last season but only won six games. They featured a playoff-caliber defense but ranked just 31st in points scored.

This offseason, New York used both free agency (Kenny Golladay, John Ross) and the draft (Kadarius Toney) to address its receiving corps. It is also expected to have a healthy Saquon Barkley at running back. If the offense—and quarterback Daniel Jones—can be even above-average, the Giants should be back in the NFC East mix.

If the offense continues to struggle, however, New York may have to consider some significant changes offensively—changes that could include Jones and/or offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

While the Giants are looking to prove they are a force in the NFC East, some players have their own battles to win. Here we'll examine three Giants players with the most to prove in 2021.