Eagles Players with Most to Prove Ahead of 2021 Season

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Many eyes will be on Hurts this season as the 22-year-old quarterback will get his first opportunity to be a Week 1 starter in the NFL. Can he carry over the success he had late in 2020? Or will there be some growing pains as he continues to adjust to the professional level?

Hurts will be looking to prove the Eagles made the right decision in trading Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts and committing to him as the new franchise quarterback. After getting drafted in the second round last year, Hurts passed for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed for 354 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.

New Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni has yet to announce Hurts as the team's starting quarterback. It's unlikely that veteran Joe Flacco or undrafted rookie Jamie Newman have a shot at the job, but it appears the Eagles' new staff may want to see Hurts go out and prove he should be the starter during training camp and the preseason. But don't expect a true battle.

"Everybody pretty much knows he's the guy," running back Miles Sanders said, per Matt Howe of 247Sports.com. "... Everybody knows and is satisfied with that, and I just like how he's just trying to get everybody involved. He's the quarterback for a reason."

But if Hurts doesn't play well in 2021, maybe that will make Philadelphia's quarterback picture a bit less clear. That's why it's important for Hurts to impress and perform to expectations this season.