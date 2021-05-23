5 Matches, Moments That Made The Ultimate Warrior a WWE Icon

4 of 5

By the summer of 1988, The Honky Tonk Man had spent nearly a year infuriating fans with his undying ability to sneak away from matches with his Intercontinental Championship in tow.

No matter the beating he took or how close it appeared he came to losing it, the Elvis wannabe retained his gold, sometimes by hook but almost always by crook.

Then came a fateful night in the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of the inaugural SummerSlam pay-per-view. Originally scheduled to defend against Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake, an arrogant Honky Tonk Man took to the ring to issue an open challenge to any Superstar who wanted to replace Beefcake and challenge for his title.

The familiar guitar riff exploded over the PA and the fans erupted as The Ultimate Warrior sprinted to the ring, not giving the loudmouth heel even a moment to hesitate. He bowled him over with a series of shoulder blocks, hoisted him overhead in a gorilla press and dropped him face-first. A big splash later and Warrior had captured his first championship in WWE.

More importantly than that, though, was the moment. It was his first major angle in the company, a sign that Vince McMahon and Co. were intent on investing in him to be one of the next big stars for wrestling's No. 1 promotion.

The enthusiasm of the crowd and the fact that he played his part to perfection only made it possible for management to continue in that direction.

In terms of reaction, historical significance and execution, there are few better instances of a hated villain getting his comeuppance at the hands of a dominant force quite like that SummerSlam squash.