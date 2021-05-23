Ranking the 10 Best Slogans in WWE and AEW Today

0 of 10

Photo credit: WWE.com

To this day, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the biggest stars in the history of the professional wrestling industry. The third-generation superstar had all the tools to resonate with its audience: a great look, exceptional comedic timing, a memorable finisher, and most importantly, a way with words.

The Great One’s promo work and a slew of quotable catchphrases helped to make him an icon during the Attitude Era. Of course, the 10-time world champion wasn’t the first to use this formula. After all, the crowd reaction is so integral to pro wrestling and all-time greats like Ric Flair made their career by benefiting from the traditional technique of the call and refrain frequently found in music.

To that end, the right slogan or moment could completely shift the trajectory of someone’s career. For example, “Austin 3:16” changed everything. It’s largely considered the most popular catchphrase in professional wrestling history and it helped to transform Stone Cold Steve Austin into the megastar we know today. Moreover, the utterance of those famous words at King of the Ring 1999 could be considered the start of WWE’s most lucrative period.

It’s tough to top that but some modern stars have managed to create something that either fits their character perfectly or miraculously caught on with live crowds like Rusev Day. Similarly, there is an emotional and nostalgic connection to something as simple as the late Hana Kimura’s “ Everybody's different. Everybody's special.”

The 22-year-old, who was best known for her work with Stardom, tragically passed away on this day, May 23, last year but her rallying cry lives on. Let’s take a look at 10 of the best slogans in WWE and AEW today