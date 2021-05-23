Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Sunday's NBA Playoffs

0 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have had to wait more than a week to get their starters on the hardwood.

Doc Rivers' side secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in its penultimate game of the regular season, which led to Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and others resting.

The Sixers have to shake off any rust early Sunday, when they face the Washington Wizards, who participated in two games just to reach the No. 8 seed.

Embiid's matchup with Washington's paint players is one of the most favorable on the slate, and it could turn him into the top daily fantasy points-earner over the four-game slate.

But he has to be aware of the threat that lies in front of him. Home teams were only 2-2 on the first day of the postseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers have the potential to add to the list of away winners in the West against the Phoenix Suns. For the West's No. 2 seed to fend off the challenge from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it must receive scoring contributions from its role players, who could also be vital to DFS roster success Sunday.