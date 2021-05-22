ACC Baseball Tournament 2021: Bracket, Schedule, Format, Team Rosters, Standings

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will go into the ACC baseball tournament as the team to beat.

Notre Dame produced the best overall record across the conference's two divisions to earn the top seed for the event at Truist Field in Charlotte.

The Fighting Irish are one of three Top 25 squads in the conference. Florida State and NC State, who played each other this weekend, are the other two.

The ACC tournament will run from Tuesday to Sunday, with pool play determining the four semifinalists. Each of the 12 squads that qualified for the competition will play three round-robin games at minimum.

2021 ACC Baseball Tournament Bracket and Schedule

Pool 1

1. Notre Dame

8. Virginia

12. Virginia Tech

Pool 2

2. Georgia Tech

7. Louisville

11. Clemson

Pool 3

3. NC State

6. North Carolina

10. Pittsburgh

Pool 4

4. Miami

5. Florida State

9. Duke

Pool Play: Tuesday, May 25-Friday, May 28 (ACC Regional Networks)

Semifinals: Saturday, May 29 (ACC Network)

Championship: Sunday, May 30 (Noon ET, ESPN2)

Notre Dame will be the favorite to win the ACC baseball tournament, and it comes into Charlotte in solid form after weekend sweeps of North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

While the Irish are the top seed, they are not untouchable. That was proven in Notre Dame's penultimate series of the regular season against Florida State.

Florida State took two games off the Irish at the start of May. NC State took Game 2 of their April series. The Wolfpack limited Notre Dame to five runs in Games 1 and 2.

Florida State and NC State have the benefit of playing in a postseason-like series prior to the ACC tournament.

The Wolfpack took the first two games by 6-4 scores and the two sides combined for over 20 runs in Saturday's finale.

NC State is one of the hottest teams in the conference, a run that was aided by series against two squads in the bottom half of the conference: the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Pittsburgh Panthers.

Wolfpack outfielder Jonny Butler is one of the top individuals to watch in Charlotte. He began Saturday in the top 40 in batting average in Division I at .387.

NC State's Luca Tresh, Jose Torres and Trevor McDonough are also worth watching. as they are all ranked as top 200 MLB draft prospects by MLB.com.

Notre Dame first baseman Niko Kavadas and the Florida State duo of Robby Martin and Matheu Nelson should be early-round selections as well.

Louisville catcher Henry Davis and Miami outfielder Adrian Del Castillo are ranked in the top 25 of the latest prospect list.

Del Castillo and the Hurricanes could wreak the most havoc to Notre Dame's title bid since they come into Charlotte on a five-game winning streak in ACC play.

The Hurricanes held Louisville to three runs from Thursday to Saturday and received contributions from all around the lineup since Del Castillo failed to record a hit in the first two games.

Miami did not play Notre Dame in the regular season, but it did go 2-1 in one of its cross-division series with NC State. Florida State swept the Hurricanes in March.

The Hurricanes were second in the Coastal Division behind the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who secured the No. 2 seed with a Saturday win over North Carolina.

The Coastal Division was not as top heavy as the Atlantic Division, but Georgia Tech does have a favorable pool-play draw as the No. 2 seed and could be one of the many contenders to taking down Notre Dame when knockout play begins.

Statistics obtained from D1Baseball.com.