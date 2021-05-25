The Best Trade Every NBA Team Can Actually Make This OffseasonMay 25, 2021
The Best Trade Every NBA Team Can Actually Make This Offseason
The NBA offseason has already begun for nearly half the league, with other franchises soon to join them as the playoffs march on.
With a free-agent class lacking in star power, the most exciting part of the offseason may end up being the trade market.
While it's important to aim high with your trade target list, teams have to be realistic as well. For this exercise, we're looking at high-impact deals teams can make, while still being grounded in reality.
These are the swaps every NBA team should be calling about this offseason.
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks Receive: G Malcolm Brogdon
Indiana Pacers Receive: SF Cam Reddish, SG Kevin Huerter, G Kris Dunn
Getting a big, defensive guard next to Trae Young in the backcourt would be an ideal scenario for the Hawks, with Brogdon able to take over playmaking duties at times as well.
A starting lineup of Young, Brogdon, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins (assuming he re-signs) and Clint Capela would be among the best in the East, especially with Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic coming off the bench.
For Indiana, taking a temporary step back from a disappointing season to load up with some young talent is probably the best move. Huerter (12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 36.6 percent shooting from three in 49 starts) can thrive on or off the ball and Reddish, 21, still carries a ton of potential on both ends of the ball.
Dunn recently made his return to the court following arthroscopic surgery in December and is one of the NBA's best defensive guards when healthy.
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Receive: C Jonas Valanciunas
Memphis Grizzlies Receive: SF Aaron Nesmith, C Tristan Thompson, 2021 first-round pick
The Celtics continue to need frontcourt help, with now serving as the time to start cashing in draft picks and young talent.
Valanciunas would be the perfect fit. He's one of the NBA's best rebounders and a tough defender who can also space the floor. Additionally, he's coming off a career year (17.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 0.9 blocks, 59.2 percent shooting) and only recently turned 29.
The Grizzlies would be selling high on the veteran center, one who will hit free agency next year. Having Jaren Jackson Jr. back along with Xavier Tillman means Memphis should still be OK up front, especially with Thompson now on board.
Nesmith, 21, was the 14th overall pick in 2020 and shot 37.0 percent from three as a rookie. He'd be a core piece for the young Grizzlies moving forward, as would the mid-first-round pick Memphis would also receive as part of the deal.
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets Receive: C Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers Receive: G/F Joe Harris, C Nic Claxton
Giving the Nets a premier defender at center who can step out and hit threes on the offensive end seems unfair for the rest of the league.
Turner, 25, is only getting better and would have led the league in blocked shots this season (3.4 per game) had he played enough games to qualify. He's a career 35.2 percent shooter from deep who would be far better than any of the numerous centers Brooklyn has used this season.
For the Pacers, Harris is one of the NBA's best shooters who's now led the league in three-point percentage in two of the past three years (47.5 percent this season). Putting him in a lineup between Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert means he'd continue to get plenty of open looks.
Claxton, 22, could be the center of the future in Indiana, a good defender and hustler who could start immediately or come off the bench behind Domantas Sabonis.
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets Receive: F/C Pascal Siakam
Toronto Raptors Receive: F/C P.J. Washington, C Vernon Carey Jr., 2021 first-round pick (top-five protected)
While the Raptors should be in no hurry to trade Siakam, the Hornets could offer a package strong enough to convince them to deal the All-Star big man.
The Hornets should be star hunting for a center, and Siakam (21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 steals) qualifies as such. He'd be part of a starting lineup with LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges, one that wouldn't miss the postseason again.
The Raptors get Washington to take Siakam's place at power forward, a better shooter who's five years younger and still on his rookie deal. Carey, 20, gives Toronto a young center to develop behind Chris Boucher and Charlotte's first-round pick should come in around 11th overall.
This move also opens up a whopping $27.2 million in cap space for Toronto this summer, giving them more money to bring back Kyle Lowry, Gary Trent Jr. or whoever else they want in free agency.
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Receive: PG Lonzo Ball (via sign-and-trade), G Eric Bledsoe
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: PF/C Lauri Markkanen (via sign-and-trade), PF/C Thaddeus Young, 2024 second-round pick
The Bulls get Ball to be their franchise point guard, taking playmaking pressure off Zach LaVine and Coby White while allowing them to focus on their own offensive games. Markkanen is also signed-and-traded, giving the Pelicans a floor-spacing big man who can play alongside Zion Williamson or serve as his backup.
After the sign-and-trade swap is complete, a second deal involving Bledsoe and Young is completed.
Bledsoe would likely become Chicago's sixth man, one who makes them better defensively.
Young can play both power forward and center, improving the Pelicans interior defense. Meanwhile, getting rid of Bledsoe opens up more time for Kira Lewis Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the backcourt.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: PF Davis Bertans, C Thomas Bryant, F Chandler Hutchinson
Washington Wizards Receive: PF Kevin Love, SF Dylan Windler, 2022 second-round pick (via Washington Wizards), 2022 second-round pick (via San Antonio Spurs), 2023 second-round pick
Trading Love would be a huge move for the Cavs, even if it means taking on another bad contract that lasts a few years longer.
The Wizards could have interest in reuniting former UCLA teammates Love and Russell Westbrook, as the veteran power forward finished the season on a strong note (17.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 51.4 percent from three over his last five games).
Love has two years and $60.2 million remaining on his contract, the same length as Westbrook. If the Wizards can sign Bradley Beal to an extension, they'll open up $75.5 million in cap space to go star chasing in the 2023 free agent class.
Windler was a first-round pick in 2019 with Cleveland and projects as a strong outside shooter, and a trio of draft picks could help convince the Wizards to take on Love's contract.
For Cleveland, Bertans' contract isn't ideal, either (four years, $65 million) but he's four years younger than Love and more closely fits the Cavs' rebuild. Bryant is coming off a torn ACL but should at least become a serviceable backup to Jarrett Allen. Hutchinson can be a solid role player, but this deal is ultimately about moving on from Love.
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Receive: SG Buddy Hield
Sacramento Kings Receive: G/F Josh Richardson, C Dwight Powell
The Mavs could be on the lookout for offense in the trade market if Tim Hardaway Jr. walks in free agency, and Hield has the bucket-getting ability to pair nicely with Luka Doncic.
Hield put up 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and shot 39.1 percent from three this season for the Kings, a team that no longer needs him as much with the emergence of rookie shooting guard Tyrese Haliburton.
The Kings may be in the market for a center with both Richaun Holmes and Hassan Whiteside hitting free agency, and Powell has proven to at least be a solid spot starter. Richardson would need to pick up his $11.6 million player option for the deal to go through, with the 27-year-old getting a real shot at the starting small forward job in Sacramento.
The Kings would also get some long-term salary relief, with Hield due $61.6 million over the next three years.
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets Receive: PG Kyle Lowry (via sign-and-trade)
Toronto Raptors Receive: G/F Will Barton, PG Monte Morris, 2024 second-round pick
While it would take some heavy negotiating all around, the Nuggets should absolutely target Lowry in a sign-and-trade this offseason.
Denver could sell Lowry on joining a nucleus of likely MVP Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and others, needing only his experience to reach championship-level status.
Losing Lowry for nothing would be devastating for the Raptors, and helping route him to a contender would be a nice sendoff for someone who's meant so much to the franchise.
Toronto can still be competitive next season, so adding a do-it-all wing in Barton (who would need to pick up a $14.9 million player option) and a good, young point guard in Morris along with a pick would be a nice return.
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Receive: SG Malik Beasley
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: PF Sekou Doumbouya, G/F Josh Jackson, SG Rodney McGruder, 2021 second-round pick (via Toronto Raptors), 2021 second-round pick (via Charlotte Hornets)
Detroit could use some added firepower at shooting guard and the Wolves have more than enough to go around.
With Anthony Edwards the future of the position and Jarrett Culver needing minutes to develop as well, the Wolves should be OK with letting go of Beasley.
The 24-year-old averaged 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and shot 39.9 percent from three and would give Killian Hayes an electric backcourt partner.
Doumbouya, 20, still has a lot of development to do but could turn into a solid role player at the very least for Minnesota, a team that needs help at power forward. Jackson and McGruder are already rotation players and a pair of second-round picks in this draft helps restock the selections the Wolves traded away in the Andrew Wiggins-D'Angelo Russell swap.
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Receive: C Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers Receive: C James Wiseman, C Kevon Looney
While Wiseman may eventually have a better career than Turner, the Warriors simply can't wait around.
Despite what Steve Kerr or others around the organization may say, failing to even make the playoffs was a huge disappointment for Golden State, even without Klay Thompson. The Warriors should be looking to swap Wiseman and the Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick for proven talent before their championship window closes.
Turner is a regular Defensive Player of the Year candidate, can space the floor on offense and is only getting better at age 25. He'd be a huge addition for Golden State, helping to form perhaps the most potent defensive frontcourt in the league alongside Draymond Green.
The Pacers are stuck in purgatory, but a high-level prospect such as Wiseman would raise their ceiling. The frontcourt pairing of Turner and Domantas Sabonis hasn't clicked, and Looney is a good rotation center who could help Indiana win with while Wiseman develops.
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets Receive: G/F Jarrett Culver, PF Juancho Hernangomez, SG Josh Okogie
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: G/F Eric Gordon, 2021 first-round pick (via Portland Trail Blazers)
The Rockets should be looking to add young talent to the roster while finding takers for some of their remaining veteran contracts.
While John Wall's deal may be impossible to move, Gordon can help a team with playoff aspirations and has a much more reasonable contract (two years, $37.8 million).
Culver has gotten pushed back in the rotation of Minnesota's talented guards and wings but has the size (6'6") and defensive potential to become a two-way star. A Texas native and the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Culver would get a much bigger role to showcase his game in Houston.
Hernangomez, 25, and Okogie, 22, bring young talent to the Rockets as well.
Despite their spot in the standings, the Wolves need to start making playoff runs as early as next season to keep their existing stars happy. Gordon could start or serve as the team's sixth man, as the 32-year-old averaged 17.8 points per game this season.
Minnesota also gets back into the first round after potentially losing their own pick to the Golden State Warriors (top-three protected), with Portland's pick scheduled to fall at No. 22 overall.
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers Receive: G/F Gordon Hayward
Charlotte Hornets Receive: C Myles Turner, SG Jeremy Lamb
Hayward finally makes his way back to Indianapolis, his home city and the place he dominated at Butler University. While the Boston Celtics refused to trade him for Myles Turner, the Hornets should be happy to do so now.
The Pacers lineup suddenly looks like one of the best in the East, with Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Hayward, T.J. Warren and Domantas Sabonis packing plenty of scoring and playmaking overall.
Charlotte desperately needs a center, and Turner could anchor the defense for years to come. Moving Hayward opens a spot in the starting lineup for Miles Bridges, giving him more lob opportunities next to LaMelo Ball.
Lamb helps replace some of the scoring lost from Hayward, as the 28-year-old averaged 10.1 points on 40.6 percent shooting from three.
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: F DeMar DeRozan (via sign-and-trade)
San Antonio Spurs Receive: C Ivica Zubac, SG Luke Kennard
After adding two Los Angeles area natives, the Clippers should be eyeing a third this offseason.
DeRozan should be fine with becoming a third scoring option on a team with championship aspirations, especially if it means returning home. A lineup of Rajon Rondo, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, DeRozan and Serge Ibaka is loaded with postseason experience and could be considered title favorites.
If DeRozan is planning to leave the Spurs in free agency anyway, San Antonio must find a way to get something of value in return. Zubac, 24, is good enough to start at center for the Spurs and Kennard (44.6 percent shooting from three this season) helps keep the floor spread for everyone.
Zubac and Kennard's salaries add up to roughly $20 million, a good starting point for DeRozan's next contract.
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: F Jerami Grant
Detroit Pistons Receive: F Kyle Kuzma, 2021 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 second-round pick
The Pistons will be hard-pressed to let go of Grant, but the Lakers can still offer a strong package for the veteran forward.
Grant is the perfect combination of scoring and defensive versatility that the Lakers roster could use. He can play power forward next to Anthony Davis in small-ball lineups or slide out to the wing when LeBron James runs the point.
Kuzma, a Flint, Michigan native, should thrive as the new starting power forward in Detroit. He's averaged 18.5 points per 36 minutes for his career and is shooting 36.1 percent from three this year.
The Lakers can't trade their pick until after the draft, a selection that should fall at No. 23 overall.
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Receive: SG Bradley Beal
Washington Wizards Receive: G/F Dillon Brooks, SG Desmond Bane, PF Brandon Clarke, F Justise Winslow, 2021 first-round pick
The Wizards have been adamant about keeping Beal in the nation's capital, however the Grizzlies are one of a select few teams that can throw a generous offer their way.
Brooks just dropped 31 points against the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of their playoff matchup after averaging 17.2 for the season. Bane shot 43.2 percent from three as a rookie and Clarke is an athletic young power forward. Winslow still carries a ton of potential if he can stay healthy, and the Grizzlies' first-round pick will be in the high teens.
That's a ton of value for Beal, who is down to just one year left on his contract.
It would give Memphis an incredible core, however, with a starting lineup consisting of Ja Morant, Beal, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas.
Still just 27 despite wrapping up his ninth season, Beal could still be in his prime while the rest of the young Grizzlies start to hit theirs.
Miami Heat
Miami Heat Receive: SG Zach LaVine
Chicago Bulls Receive: SG Tyler Herro, PG Goran Dragic
The Bulls went all-in by trading for Nikola Vucevic, but another trip to the lottery should still leave LaVine's future in question, especially with free agency approaching next summer.
If LaVine shows any interest in leaving, the Bulls should try to get some value for him before it's too late.
Herro would be a nice replacement, a 21-year-old shooting guard with two years remaining on his rookie deal. He averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and shot 36.0 percent from three, primarily as a sixth man.
Dragic would also be a useful piece for a Bulls team lacking a true point guard. The 35-year-old helps Chicago make a playoff push now while mentoring Herro, Coby White and the other young guards.
The Heat should jump at the chance to get LaVine, one of the NBA's premier scorers who only continues to improve. While Herro is a terrific prospect, LaVine better helps Jimmy Butler & Co. win now.
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: G Derrick White, C Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs Receive: SG Donte DiVincenzo, C Brook Lopez, SG Pat Connaughton, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick
With few draft picks or young talent left to upgrade the roster, Milwaukee will have to get creative if it wants to add any more high-level starters.
White (15.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists) can play on or off the ball, giving the Bucks another playmaker in the starting unit next to Jrue Holiday. Poeltl, 25, is already one of the NBA's best paint protectors, holding opponents to 11.6 percent shooting below their season averages from within six feet of the basket.
For San Antonio, DiVincenzo and Lopez bring some much needed floor spacing to a team that ranked dead last in three-point makes and attempts (while shooting just 35.0 percent).
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: F Jerami Grant
Detroit Pistons Receive: SG Malik Beasley, G/F Jarrett Culver
Grant would be the perfect fit in Minnesota, a two-way power forward who can space the floor and defend multiple positions alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.
At 27, Grant is in his prime but also young enough to bring this Wolves rebuild into the postseason after averaging 22.3 points per game this season.
The Pistons were previously pegged on here as a landing spot for Beasley, and adding Culver, 22, only adds to the young talent base. Trading Grant isn't the plan, but Detroit would be doing right by sending him to a roster with multiple All-Stars and the likely Rookie of the Year already on board.
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: C Myles Turner, G/F Jeremy Lamb
Indiana Pacers Receive: C Jaxson Hayes, G Eric Bledsoe, 2021 first-round pick (top-7 protected), 2021 first-round pick (via Los Angeles Lakers, protected 8-30 in 2021 and unprotected in 2022)
Yes, Turner is also the ideal trade target for the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors, but the Pelicans possess the greatest stash of draft picks and young talent to offer the Pacers in return.
Turner brings the defensive-minded, floor-spacing center the Pelicans need beside Zion Williamson. At 25, he fits the timeline of the team alongside Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and others as well. Having Lamb as a veteran scorer off the bench helps with a playoff push next year.
For Indiana, netting a pair of first-round picks (including a likely top-10 selection this year) and a former lottery pick in Hayes is a nice haul, even if it means taking back Bledsoe's contract in return.
New York Knicks
New York Knicks Receive: PG Lonzo Ball (via sign-and-trade), C Jaxson Hayes
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: C Mitchell Robinson
The Knicks would be a great landing spot for Ball, a former teammate of Julius Randle who could pair nicely with RJ Barrett in the backcourt.
While the Knicks have the cap space necessary to sign the free-agent floor general, the Pelicans reserve the right to match whatever offer he gets. The two sides could work out a deal, however, while getting Ball to agree to a move to New York.
In exchange for not matching Ball's contract, the Pelicans receive Robinson, a terrific young defensive center to join Zion Williamson in the frontcourt.
Hayes, who only just turned 21 and was the No. 8 overall pick in 2019, also heads to New York as part of the deal.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: C Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs Receive: C Al Horford, 2022 first-round pick (via Los Angeles Clippers)
The Thunder have the draft picks to go star-chasing this offseason, but finding a new home for Horford seems like the more realistic course of action.
The Spurs seem like a natural home and are weak in the frontcourt, especially with sending Poeltl to Oklahoma City. At 34, Horford averaged 14.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and shot 36.8 percent from three for OKC this season and would help elevate the play of San Antonio's young guards and wings.
For agreeing to take on his remaining two years and $41.5 million worth of guaranteed contract, the Spurs actually get the Thunder to part with one of their approximately 5,347 future first rounders.
Moving off Horford's money is the goal here, but Poeltl is a good defensive center who forms a talented duo with Moses Brown.
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Receive: F Nassir Little, SF Derrick Jones Jr.
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: F Terrence Ross, 2021 second-round pick
Orlando should be on the hunt for young wings, ones who can play off guys like Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz and R.J. Hampton in the backcourt.
Little, 21, has shown the ability to play and defend multiple positions and bumped up his three-point shooting nearly 12 percentage points from his rookie to sophomore season. Jones, 24, is a high flyer and would be a lob target favorite from the young guards.
Portland gets one of the league's best bench scorers in Ross (15.6 points per game) and the 33rd overall pick in the draft, an important selection given they previously traded away all their 2021 picks.
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: PG Kyle Lowry (via sign-and-trade)
Toronto Raptors Receive: SG Tyrese Maxey, G Shake Milton, G George Hill
While the Sixers weren't able to land Lowry at the trade deadline, the dream of him coming home to Philly shouldn't be dead just yet.
The 76ers don't have the cap space to sign him outright, so working out a deal with the Raptors is the only way.
Lowry becomes the starting point guard for the No. 1 seed in the East, allowing Ben Simmmons some relief from his playmaking duties. A core of Lowry, Simmons, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Seth Curry may be the best rotation in all of basketball.
The Raptors don't come up empty handed here, either.
Maxey, 20, looked dynamic at times as a rookie scorer, Milton, 24, averaged 13.0 points and 3.1 assists while Hill brings some veteran guidance to the Raptors backcourt.
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns Receive: PF Davis Bertans
Washington Wizards Receive: F/C Dario Saric, PG Jevon Carter
The Suns shouldn't be looking to shake up their core, not after finishing the regular season with the NBA's second-best record.
Some minor additions are probably the way to go, and Bertans would fit in nicely as a floor-spacer between Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton in the starting lineup. The 28-year-old is a career 40.7 percent shooter from deep.
There's financial motivation here for Washington, as Bertans is still owed $65 million over four years.
While not quite the same caliber of outside shooter, Saric has been a good backup power forward/center for the Suns this season, while making just over half of Bertans' salary.
Carter gives the Wizards some point guard insurance in case Ish Smith leaves in free agency.
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: PG D.J. Augustin, F Danuel House Jr.
Houston Rockets Receive: F Derrick Jones Jr.
Portland should continue to look for wing defenders to complement its scoring guards, and finding a backup floor general should help a team that ranked dead last in assist percentage (51.5 percent).
Augustin would be thrilled with a trade out of Houston given the new rebuild, as the 33-year-old could help manage Damian Lillard's minutes now. House can defend multiple positions at 6'6" and 220 pounds, chipping in 8.8 points per game for the Rockets this season.
Houston should be looking to get younger, so swapping both vets out for a 24-year-old small forward is smart. Jones shot a career-best 31.6 percent from three, a sign of significant growth in his game.
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings Receive: C Mo Bamba
Orlando Magic Receive: PF Marvin Bagley III
In a swap of disappointing 2018 top-10 picks, the Magic and Kings try to better fit their current positional needs.
With Richaun Holmes entering free agency, the Kings may need a new franchise center. Bamba is averaging 18.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per 36 minutes this season, playing behind Nikola Vucevic and now Wendell Carter Jr.
Bagley just hasn't been able to stay healthy throughout his three seasons, yet looks like a talented scorer and rebounder when he's on the court. Depending on how the Magic use Jonathan Isaac, Bagley could nail down a starting job in Orlando.
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs Receive: C Onyeka Okongwu, PF Danilo Gallinari
Atlanta Hawks Receive: G Derrick White, C Jakob Poeltl
The Hawks could use a player like White next to Trae Young, a 6'4" guard who can take on the toughest defensive assignment on a nightly basis. Getting Poeltl to backup Clint Capela would be a devastating defensive one-two punch at center as well.
The Spurs continue their plan of trying to win now while also developing young guys.
Gallinari was one of the NBA's best sixth men this season (13.3 points on 40.6 percent from three) and would return to the starting lineup as San Antonio's power forward.
Okongwu looked like the future at center in Atlanta, but a monster season from Capela may open the door for the Spurs to get him.
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors Receive: C Nic Claxton, SG Landry Shamet
Brooklyn Nets Receive: C Chris Boucher
Boucher has been awesome for Toronto this season, but at 28 is the oldest member of a core that consists of Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.
The Raptors should be eyeing the trade market for young centers whether they keep Boucher or not.
Claxton, 22, needs to pack on some muscle, but he's arguably been the Nets best center all season. Shamet gives the Raptors a career 39.7 percent shooter from three.
Boucher gives the Nets a win-now center in his prime, one capable of protecting the rim and knocking down threes on the other end.
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz Receive: SG Damyean Dotson, PF Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: 2025 second-round pick, 2026 second-round pick
Unless they want to shake up a core that won a league-best 52 games this season, don't look for any major moves from Utah.
The Jazz possess a $5 million trade exception, one that would absorb the contracts of both Dotson and Wade.
Dotson, 27, is a solid scorer who the Cavs asked to play point guard at times this season. Wade, 24, is a floor-spacing power forward who could fit well next to Rudy Gobert.
In addition to picking up a pair of picks, Cleveland receives a trade exception in return since they take on no new money.
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards Receive: C Christian Wood
Houston Rockets Receive: F Deni Avdija, PF Rui Hachimura
If the Wizards are serious about keeping Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook together, looking for a third star is a must.
Wood originally agreed to play for the Houston Rockets when Westbrook and James Harden were still in town, and at 25 is getting dangerously close to the I-don't-want-to-be-in-a-rebuild frame of mind.
Daniel Gafford can start alongside Wood or serve as his backup, forming one of the best center tandems in the league.
Houston collects two former lottery picks, both of whom have shown star potential.