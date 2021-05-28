Early Predictions for Most Surprising NFL Veteran Cuts of 2021 Offseason

0 of 8

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Few NFL players go into the offseason with a secure roster spot. Because of salary-cap restrictions, veteran pickups and draft additions, front offices must make tough decisions.

Teams may cut young players who haven't fulfilled high expectations. Some former first- and second-round picks won't play out their rookie deals with the clubs that drafted them.

Veterans with contracts that carry an expensive cap hit could also lose a roster spot if a cheaper backup can perform at a comparable level.

Typically, teams that allow high-profile veterans to seek a trade will release that player if clubs don't make a solid offer, so we shouldn't view Zach Ertz or Jordan Hicks as surprise cuts.

We'll highlight eight players whose teams could release them. Without trade buzz linked to the names below, these moves would cause some shock because of a player's draft pedigree, dead-cap hit or status on the depth chart.