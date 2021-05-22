Seth Rollins Loses It, Aleister Black Is Back and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

We are roughly halfway between WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell, so this is usually when things slow down for WWE in terms of storytelling.

Feuds were kept alive through rematches and promos, a surprising performer made his main-roster debut and a returning Superstar set his sights on somebody new.

Natalya, Tamina and Bianca Belair teamed up to face Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Bayley in a six-woman tag match to kick things off.

Rik Boogs, originally known as Eric Bugenhagen, helped Shinsuke Nakamura make his entrance to face Baron Corbin by playing guitar during his entrance music.

We also saw Seth Rollins unleash a brutal attack against Cesaro, and Aleister Black returned to the blue brand for a surprising attack during the Fatal 4-Way with Sami Zayn, Big E, Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews.

Let's look at the biggest moments from Friday's show and what they mean for the future.