NHL Playoffs 2021: Updated Stanley Cup Schedule and Championship Picks
As the first round of the NHL playoffs starts to take shape, there are teams showing signs they are worthy of being considered top contenders to hoist the Stanley Cup this year.
The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche are each one win away from moving on to the second round, while the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning each need just two more wins to advance.
As the defending champions, the Lightning are showing that their title run was no fluke, while the Avalanche are emerging as the team that could be their biggest challenger.
The Montreal Canadiens have taken a 1-0 lead in its much-anticipated series with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The two storied franchises haven't faced each other in the postseason for 42 years, and Thursday's upset means it should be a can't-miss series.
Here's a quick look at the remaining games in the first round and a prediction for the championship.
Remaining 1st-Round Schedule
Saturday, May 22
Game 2: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m., CNBC (MTL leads 1-0)
Game 4: Florida at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m., CNBC (TBL leads 2-1)
Game 4: Pittsburgh at New York, 3 p.m., NBC (PIT leads 2-1)
Game 4: Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m., NBC (VGK leads 2-1)
Sunday, May 23
Game 3: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network (WPG leads 2-0)
Game 4: Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network (COL leads 3-0)
Game 4: Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m., USA Network (CAR leads 2-1)
Game 5: Boston at Washington, 7 p.m., USA Network (BOS leads 3-1)
Monday, May 24
Game 3: Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m., NHL Network
Game 4: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9:45 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 5: New York at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 5: Tampa Bay at Florida, 8 p.m., CNBC
Game 5: Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m., CNBC
Tuesday, May 25
Game 4: Toronto at Montreal, TBD
Game 5: Nashville at Carolina, TBD
Game 5: St. Louis at Colorado, TBD
Game 6: Washington at Boston, TBD
Wednesday, May 26
Game 5: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBD*
Game 6: Pittsburgh at New York, TBD*
Game 6: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBD*
Game 6: Vegas at Minnesota, TBD*
Thursday, May 27
Game 5: Montreal at Toronto, TBD*
Game 6: Carolina at Nashville, TBD*
Game 6: Colorado at St. Louis, TBD*
Game 7: Boston at Washington, TBD*
Friday, May 28
Game 6: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBD*
Game 7: New York at Pittsburgh, TBD*
Game 7: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBD*
Game 7: Vegas at Minnesota, TBD*
Saturday, May 29
Game 6: Toronto at Montreal, TBD*
Game 7: Nashville at Carolina, TBD*
Game 7: St. Louis at Colorado, TBD*
Sunday, May 30
Game 7: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBD*
Monday, May 31
Game 7: Montreal at Toronto, TBD*
Championship Pick
Colorado vs. Tampa Bay
Colorado has been dominant in its series against St. Louis, pushing them to the brink of elimination at 3-0.
Their strongest challenger in the West division is Vegas, which has Minnesota on the ropes with a 2-1 lead.
"We've done it before, and usually it's the same formula: no panic, regroup, stick with it," Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer told ESPN. "And everybody contributing."
The only hiccup for Colorado is the eight-game suspension for Nazem Kadri for the illegal check to the head of Blues defenseman Justin Faulk.
"I'm a little surprised, to be honest with you," Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told Sportsnet. "I looked through all the head-shot suspensions for the last year, a lot of two-gamers getting handed out for significant hits to the head. We've had some guys put out with hits to the head that are still out with no suspension. So, I thought, generally the rule of thumb is playoffs you get a little less, and he got significantly worse."
Kadri was out during Game 3, but the Avalanche still prevailed 5-1.
In the Central Division, Tampa Bay is carrying a comfortable 2-1 series lead over Florida.
"We've been here before," Lightning coach Jon Cooper told John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times. "If you want to have a long run and give yourself a chance, there are going to be times you have to win the 5-4 game and times when you have to win the 2-1 game."
Carolina is up 2-1 over Nashville, but they shouldn't pose as a serious threat to the Lightning, who have experience on their side.
if Colorado and Tampa Bay reach the Stanley Cup Final, hockey fans will be in for a treat, as both teams have the talent and depth to win it.
Statistics obtained from Hockey Reference.
