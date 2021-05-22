NHL Playoffs 2021: Updated Stanley Cup Schedule and Championship Picks

2 of 2

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Colorado vs. Tampa Bay

Colorado has been dominant in its series against St. Louis, pushing them to the brink of elimination at 3-0.

Their strongest challenger in the West division is Vegas, which has Minnesota on the ropes with a 2-1 lead.

"We've done it before, and usually it's the same formula: no panic, regroup, stick with it," Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer told ESPN. "And everybody contributing."

The only hiccup for Colorado is the eight-game suspension for Nazem Kadri for the illegal check to the head of Blues defenseman Justin Faulk.

"I'm a little surprised, to be honest with you," Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told Sportsnet. "I looked through all the head-shot suspensions for the last year, a lot of two-gamers getting handed out for significant hits to the head. We've had some guys put out with hits to the head that are still out with no suspension. So, I thought, generally the rule of thumb is playoffs you get a little less, and he got significantly worse."

Kadri was out during Game 3, but the Avalanche still prevailed 5-1.

In the Central Division, Tampa Bay is carrying a comfortable 2-1 series lead over Florida.

"We've been here before," Lightning coach Jon Cooper told John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times. "If you want to have a long run and give yourself a chance, there are going to be times you have to win the 5-4 game and times when you have to win the 2-1 game."

Carolina is up 2-1 over Nashville, but they shouldn't pose as a serious threat to the Lightning, who have experience on their side.

if Colorado and Tampa Bay reach the Stanley Cup Final, hockey fans will be in for a treat, as both teams have the talent and depth to win it.