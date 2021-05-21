WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 21

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE intercontinental champion Apollo Crews has found himself at the center of a four-man feud over his title that culminated Friday night with Big E, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens challenging him in a Fatal 4-Way match.

That match headlined a show that also featured the latest drama in the relationship between universal champion Roman Reigns and cousin Jimmy Uso as well as Cesaro's ongoing rivalry with Seth Rollins.

What went down in the high-stakes title bout and what developments on the existing rivalries captivated the audience Friday night on Fox?

Find out now with this recap of the May 21 episode.