WWE and AEW Tag Teams That Need to Break Up ASAP

Colin Young-Wolff/Associated Press

Before the launch of All Elite Wrestling, tag team wrestling was becoming a lost art that WWE simply didn't care enough about for it to make any impact on the business.

Over the last two years, though, we've had a tag team renaissance, with AEW setting the bar and the Raw, SmackDown and NXT brands following its lead. Even the women's divisions deservedly have their own tag team titles.

It's a new day for tag team wrestling, yes it is!

While it may be a boom period for tag teams, here are the WWE and AEW duos that need to break up as soon as possible.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

After an extended run with the Women's Tag Team Championships and a devastating loss to Tamina and Natalya, it's time for Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to finally break up and begin their one-on-one feud.

They are two incredibly talented singles performers who were thrown into this unlikely partnership. While some might have folded when presented such a unique opportunity, the duo found a fun chemistry and became tag team champions.

As entertaining as Jax and Baszler have been together, letting them both regain the vicious edge they showed before coming together would create a series of matches capitalizing on the recent history between the Superstars.

A secondary storyline in the women's division that WWE fans can get behind? The company should probably consider doing this more.

Lucha Bros

AEW's tag team division is one of the deepest and most talented in wrestling history, but one team that should break up and venture out on their own is the Lucha Bros: Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix.

Together with PAC, the three formed one of the most dangerous groups in the company, but it's time for Penta and Fenix to break off on their own and chase singles titles. As seen in Lucha Underground, both men have the talent and ability to become cornerstones of a brand.

Fenix is a high flyer who has proved he can be one of the top luchadors in the business, while Penta is a hardcore striker who has the charisma to become a world champion. The duo may be great together, but they could both be fighting for the AEW Championship in the coming months.

What better way to break up their team than by having Penta win the world title and letting Fenix be the first to challenge him for the gold?

Dirty Dawgs

The tag team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode was never something the WWE Universe saw coming, but the ride has been worth it. As two of the most gifted in-ring workers in the company, the veterans took advantage of their opportunity and shined bright.

While the trip has been fun, though, it's time for an implosion.

WWE Creative has a difficult time booking secondary feuds that matter to the general audience, but there is enough history between the former SmackDown tag team champions to build a meaningful storyline.

With Roode proving he can be an effective heel during his runs in NXT and Impact Wrestling, he should turn on Ziggler after a series of losses. As the quintessential babyface, The Showoff can recapture the love of the fans and create an epic feud.

