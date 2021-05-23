Quick Takes on WWE Returning to the Road, AEW Rampage, Aleister Black and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time in more than a year, WWE announced that the company is ready to welcome fans back into the buildings, starting with SmackDown on July 16 in Houston. From there, WWE will embark on a tour consisting of 25 cities through Labor Day—meaning that Money in the Bank and SummerSlam will have rowdy fans in attendance.

WrestleMania 37 greatly benefited from moving out of the ThunderDome. The change in scenery for Raw and SmackDown should improve the quality of both brands, if only temporarily.

Aleister Black also made headlines Friday with his long-awaited return to SmackDown, attacking Big E in the night's main event. Now that he's been established as a heel, it's imperative he is handled properly and does not fall victim to bad booking like last time.

It was a newsworthy week for All Elite Wrestling as well, with Rampage, the promotion's new second show, being announced for Friday nights on TNT beginning in August. Dynamite is stacked with so much star power that Rampage should serve as an extension of the flagship program.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle AEW Rampage's debut, Kofi Kingston's big night on Raw, why Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston should be the next AEW world tag team champions and more.