Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Zelina Vega, AJ Styles, and More

1 of 3

The return of Zelina Vega to WWE, as reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select on May 13, left fans wondering exactly where the longtime manager of Andrade would pop up.

Will it be on NXT or could she head right back to the main roster as if nothing happened? If you guessed "main roster," you are correct, according to Steve Carrier of Ringside News.

There are plenty of different options for Vega, be it as an in-ring worker or back as a manager. Don't be surprised if she pops up alongside real-life husband Aleister Black, who recently returned to television with an enigmatic new persona.

Regardless of what she does, Vega is a talented performer with the gift of gab and an on-screen presence that made her one of the more valuable members of the Raw roster just a year ago, even if WWE didn't see it at the time.

That she is being brought back into the fold after a rather public split from WWE last November indicates that someone in the company realizes it and is keen to capitalize on her talents for the betterment of the product.