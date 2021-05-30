Final Picks for Omega vs. PAC vs. Cassidy and AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Card

Final Picks for Omega vs. PAC vs. Cassidy and AEW Double or Nothing 2021 CardMay 30, 2021
The third annual AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view is set for Sunday on B/R Live, with the Buy In pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET.
Along with the Casino Battle Royale title shot, all the champions will be in action, Sting will wrestle his first true match in years and there will be another Stadium Stampede.
The card looks stacked, but what is going to happen? Who will leave with gold around their waists and who will be left disappointed?
Let's take one last look at all the matches on the lineup and present a final round of predictions for who will come out on top.
Buy In: NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho
In a continuation of All Elite Wrestling's partnership with NWA, the latter promotion's Women's World Championship will be on the line as Serena Deeb defends her title against AEW's first women's champion, Riho.
This is an easy sell. Riho's proved herself capable of winning such a title despite usually being the smaller competitor in every contest. She'll put up a great fight against Deeb, who still has something to prove in her own right after much of her title reign was spent on the shelf..
The favorite has to be Deeb. She'll likely drop her title on an NWA show to someone on that roster, rather than an AEW Buy In and to another AEW wrestler.
Prediction: Deeb wins.
Casino Battle Royale
With every one of these matches, the mystery competitor is always the most intriguing option as a possible winner. After all, it could be anyone who shows up and puts their name in the hat for a future title shot.
Considering Daniel Bryan is possibly on the table to be that man, along with Samoa Joe and others who fit the bill, the "mystery" bet might be the safest of them all.
However, that doesn't mean the surprise person is guaranteed to win.
Out of the field currently announced, it should be a babyface who can realistically challenge Kenny Omega at an upcoming special event. That could mean the likes of Jungle Boy, Penta El Zero Miedo or the most likely top pick Christian Cage.
Cage against Omega is a bigger marquee match, and we know the veteran is gunning for that title.
Prediction: Cage wins.
'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Brian Cage
On April 28, Brian Cage defeated "Hangman" Adam Page on Dynamite. This hasn't been an intense feud and it would have made more sense for Christian Cage to be in this spot, rather than Hangman.
Is this just a match between two big names for the sake of getting them on the card? More than anything, it may be a means to give Page the win back and put him one step closer to his journey to facing Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship in the future, possibly at All Out.
Page has already done the storyline of being frustrated at suffering losses, so it wouldn't make sense to go back down the road of losing his status on the rankings. But if it's just a random second loss to The Machine, it serves no purpose at all.
Prediction: Page wins.
AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
AEW deserves a pat on the back for building the relationship between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston over the past few months and inserting them into the tag team title picture just in time for Double or Nothing.
This gives The Young Bucks two noteworthy names to face without having to build others back up to title contention and rerun something we've seen before.
Simultaneously, it also avoids leaving Moxley off the card entirely while making sure he has a tag team partner who can take the fall so he doesn't look bad in any loss.
Nick and Matt Jackson will retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship and score a technical victory over a former world champion, which will only boost their egos.
Prediction: The Young Bucks win.
Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page
Sting's association with Darby Allin has been going for some time, and the younger wrestler is the clear choice to manage the bulk of the match.
At 62, The Icon is beyond his prime, but this match would be the same setup no matter who was opposing him and Allin.
This is all about getting to see Sting live and in action again, so it would be baffling if he didn't win alongside his protege.
Prediction: Allin and Sting win.
Stadium Stampede Match: The Inner Circle vs. the Pinnacle
As it stands, The Inner Circle is the only team with something on the line in Sunday's Stadium Stampede match. If they lose, they will be forced to disband.
That could well happen. AEW has had other stipulations in the past and always gone through with them.
But that doesn't mean it always has to end with the stipulation coming true. Since The Pinnacle won the Blood and Guts match, this could well be The Inner Circle's chance to even the odds.
It will be a tough battle, though, with Chris Jericho and Santana coming into the match injured. But if AEW wants a third match between the two teams, it will need The Pinnacle to take the loss on Sunday.
Prediction: The Inner Circle wins.
Anthony Ogogo vs. Cody Rhodes
Anthony Ogogo and Cody Rhodes both have arguments for why they will win this fight.
On the Olympic boxer's side, he's the guy who needs wins to establish his name. A victory over someone like Rhodes would go a long way in building his credibility.
The argument for Rhodes, though, is that he's beaten people in first-time fights before. Lance Archer came up short in their storyline despite being brand new to the company.
Also, since so much focus has been put on spinning this into an American pride angle and Rhodes has declared himself The American Dream for this match to honor his father, it may be too sour of a note for Ogogo to triumph.
Then again, wouldn't that make the boos so much greater?
Prediction: Ogogo wins, but it's a coin flip.
AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Lance Archer
Lance Archer is one of the biggest, baddest men on the AEW roster. He shouldn't have a hard time beating anyone, but he's come up short in every important match he's been in.
Miro just won the TNT Championship after making a big fuss over how he was on a quest to obtain gold. If he were to drop it this fast, it would make him look like a fool.
Now is the time to rebuild Miro as a behemoth, and a win over The Murderhawk Monster will go a long way in getting that point across.
It's not impossible Archer wins, but it's highly unlikely.
Prediction: Miro wins.
AEW Women's World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.
Hikaru Shida has etched herself into AEW history by winning the AEW Women's World Championship and holding it for an entire year. She's reached a point where her contributions to the division and the title are without question.
That, of course, means she's going to lose.
Britt Baker is the one and only choice to dethrone Shida and has been waiting for quite some time. She arguably could have done it months ago, had she not been injured and forced out of the ring for a while.
She has become the top heel who always has segments dedicated to her on the show even without the title. It makes sense to give her the championship so the belt gets to shine alongside her every time she wants to cut a promo about how great she is and how she was the first woman signed to the company.
This has been a long time in the making, and she'll finally be crowned the head of the division at Double or Nothing.
Prediction: Baker wins.
AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. PAC
Two things are very predictable with the AEW World Championship match: its potential for fun and its obvious outcome.
Given how talented these three are, we can assume they'll work well together to put on a great show. It may be the match of the night and possibly even a Match of the Year candidate.
But there won't be any time during the contest that Kenny Omega's title will be in true jeopardy. He's on another level to PAC and Orange Cassidy, his reign hasn't fully blossomed yet, and he'll likely have outside interference from his faction with Don Callis and The Elite.
No one has kicked out of the One-Winged Angel, and whoever Omega uses it on in this match will suffer the same fate.
Prediction: Omega wins.
